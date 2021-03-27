The Milwaukee Bucks will take on the New York Knicks at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday at Fiserv Forum. The Bucks are 29-15 overall and 18-6 at home, while New York is 23-22 overall and 9-14 on the road. The teams have split the first two meetings of the season.

Milwaukee is favored by nine points in the latest Bucks vs. Knicks odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 224.5. Before entering any Knicks vs. Bucks picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and it has returned more than $9,000 in profit on its top-rated NBA picks over the past two-plus seasons. The model is up almost $1,200 on its top-rated picks this season, and dating back to last year, it enters Week 14 of the 2020-21 NBA schedule on a stunning 91-53 roll on top-rated NBA picks against the spread. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Bucks vs. Knicks. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Knicks vs. Bucks:

Bucks vs. Knicks spread: Bucks -9

Bucks vs. Knicks over-under: 224.5 points

Bucks vs. Knicks money line: Milwaukee -430 New York +350



What you need to know about the Bucks

Milwaukee lost to the Boston Celtics on Friday, 122-114. Khris Middleton had 19 points. The loss ended an eight-game Bucks winning streak. Boston hit nine 3-pointers in the third quarter and opened up a 14-point lead, The deficit ballooned to 21 points in the final quarter.

Giannis Antetokounmpo has scored 29 points in his past two games, and he usually averages 28.6. Jrue Holiday added 17 points. Bobby Portis (health and safety protocols) did not play on Friday.

What you need to know about the Knicks

New York executed a stirring comeback victory over the Washington Wizards on Thursday, 106-102. Alec Burks led the Knicks with 27 points. RJ Barrett double-doubled on 24 points and 10 rebounds. New York trailed by 15 points at halftime and 17 in the third quarter.

New York has won three of its last four games. The Knicks swept consecutive games from the Wizards and won the season series for the first time since the 2013-14 season. The comeback on Thursday was New York's second biggest of the season. Reggie Bullock (ankle) and Nerlens Noel (shoulder) are questionable for Saturday's game.

How to make Knicks vs. Bucks picks

The model has simulated Bucks vs. Knicks 10,000 times and the results are in. It is leaning under on the total, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in almost 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Bucks vs. Knicks? And which side of the spread hits in almost 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Bucks vs. Knicks spread to jump on Saturday, all from the model that is on an incredible 91-53 roll.