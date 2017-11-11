Bucks vs. Lakers Game Thread

Flip on the game at 7:30 PM CST

The Milwaukee Bucks host the Los Angeles Lakers tonight, returning home after a rip-roaring good time in San Antonio. Eric Bledsoe makes his home debut as a member of the Bucks. I would wager a guess that he hears the loudest ovation during player introductions, outside of Giannis Antetokounmpo.

If you missed our preview from earlier today, give it a read. All of the other quick and dirty info is listed below.

Happy commenting!