Who's Playing

Los Angeles @ Milwaukee

Current Records: Los Angeles 11-4; Milwaukee 9-5

What to Know

After a two-game homestand, the Los Angeles Lakers will be on the road. After a few days' rest for both teams, they and the Milwaukee Bucks will meet up at 7 p.m. ET Jan. 21 at Fiserv Forum. Both teams are looking to take out their frustrations on one another after having lost close ones recently.

The point spread favored the Lakers on Monday, but luck did not. It was a hard-fought game, but they had to settle for a 115-113 defeat against the Golden State Warriors. Los Angeles was up 64-48 at the end of the half but couldn't hold on to the lead. Their loss shouldn't obscure the performances of power forward Anthony Davis, who dropped a double-double on 17 points and 17 rebounds along with seven dimes, and point guard Dennis Schroder, who had 25 points in addition to five boards.

Milwaukee lost a heartbreaker to the Brooklyn Nets when they met last August, and they left with a heavy heart again on Monday. It was close but no cigar for the Bucks as they fell 125-123 to Brooklyn. Power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo put forth a good effort for the losing side as he posted a double-double on 34 points and 12 rebounds along with seven assists.

The losses put Los Angeles at 11-4 and Milwaukee at 9-5. Two offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Lakers rank second in the league when it comes to field goal percentage, with 48.80% on the season. The Bucks have displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they come into the contest boasting the second most points per game in the league at 120.4.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: TNT

TNT Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bucks are a slight 1-point favorite against the Lakers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bucks as a 1.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Milwaukee have won seven out of their last ten games against Los Angeles.