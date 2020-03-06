Bucks vs. Lakers odds, line, spread: 2020 NBA picks, March 6 predictions from proven model on 49-31 run

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers host Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday night. Both teams are mostly healthy heading into Friday's showdown between the two conference leaders. For Milwaukee, George Hill (groin) is questionable, while Los Angeles has Anthony Davis (knee) and Alex Caruso (hamstring) listed as probable.

Tip-off is set for 10:30 p.m ET from the Staples Center. Sportsbooks list the Lakers as one-point home favorites, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 228.5 in the latest Bucks vs. Lakers odds. Before you make any Lakers vs. Bucks picks or NBA predictions, see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say.

Bucks vs. Lakers spread: Lakers -1

Bucks vs. Lakers over-under: 228.5 points

Bucks vs. Lakers money line: Los Angeles -114, Milwaukee -104

MIL: The Bucks are just 2-4 ATS in road games over the past month.

LAL: The Lakers are 4-1 ATS in their last five games.

Why the Lakers can cover

The model is well aware that home court advantage has been a big factor for the Lakers this season. Their 54.8 percent against the spread cover rate when playing on the road has risen to 57.1 percent at the Staples Center. Los Angeles' +5.5 point differential on the road is strong, but that number is up to +9.7 when playing at home.

Davis figures to be the x-factor in Friday's matchup. He is coming off of a 37-point and 13-rebound performance against the 76ers, and he had 36 points, 10 rebounds, five assists, and three blocks the last time he faced the Bucks. Also, if there is any player in the NBA capable of slowing down Antetokounmpo, Davis is that man. As a team, the Lakers are giving up 107.1 points per game, which ranks fifth in the NBA.

Why the Bucks can cover

Even so, Los Angeles isn't a lock to cover the Lakers vs. Bucks spread. The model is well aware that the Bucks covered the spread the last time these two teams faced, and all the season-long statistics point towards the Bucks being the superior team. Milwaukee ranks above the Lakers in offensive and defensive efficiency, as well as rebounding rate. The Bucks have the NBA's best record at 52-9, and their +12.2 point differential is the best in the NBA by a wide margin.

It's also worth noting that the last time these teams faced, the Bucks were without Eric Bledsoe, and Khris Middleton's minutes were limited as he worked his way back from injury. This time around, Middleton is coming off of the best month of his season, and Bledsoe is fully healthy. So, if Antetokounmpo is struggling to find his shot against the defense of Davis, he'll have a lot more help available to him.

