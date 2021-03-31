The Milwaukee Bucks look to snap a three-game losing streak when they take on the host Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday. The Bucks (29-17), third in the Eastern Conference and first in the Central Division, are 11-10 on the road this season. The Lakers (30-17), fourth in the Western Conference and third in the Pacific Division, are 16-10 on their home court. Los Angeles defeated the Bucks 113-106 at Milwaukee on Jan. 21 and look to sweep the season series.

Tip-off from Staples Center in Los Angeles is set for 10 p.m. ET. Los Angeles leads the all-time series 83-56. The Bucks are nine-point favorites in the latest Bucks vs. Lakers odds from William Hill Sportsbook, while the over-under for total points scored is set at 222. Before making any Lakers vs. Bucks picks, be sure to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

Bucks vs. Lakers spread: Bucks -9

Bucks vs. Lakers over-under: 222 points

Bucks vs. Lakers money line: Bucks -400, Lakers +320

MIL: Is in the midst of playing nine of 10 games on the road between March 29 and April 15

LAL: Are 52-16 all-time vs. the Bucks in games played at Los Angeles

Why the Bucks can cover



Milwaukee is led by two-time MVP forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, who is in his eighth season. He is averaging 28.4 points, 11.4 rebounds, 6.3 assists, 1.3 blocks and 1.2 steals per game. In Monday's loss to the Los Angeles Clippers, Antetokounmpo scored 32 points and had 25 against the Lakers in their January meeting. He matched his career high with 15 assists on March 20 against Sacramento, and became the first player in franchise history to record a triple-double in three straight games after scoring 31 points, grabbing 15 rebounds and dishing out 10 assists at Washington on March 15.

Also powering the Bucks is forward Khris Middleton. In 45 games this season, he is averaging 20.4 points, six rebounds, 5.4 assists and 1.1 steals per game. Middleton poured in 27 points and hauled in 13 rebounds against Boston on March 24. His best game this season was a 32-point performance against Sacramento on Feb. 21. In that game, he connected on 13-of-22 field goals, including 3-of-5 from 3-point range, with eight rebounds, six assists, a season-high-tying four steals and a career-high-tying two blocks. He has eight double-doubles on the year.

Why the Lakers can cover

Los Angeles has been playing well despite not having its two best players – LeBron James and Anthony Davis. James is out with a right high ankle sprain, while Davis is out with a strained Achilles. The Lakers are coming off wins over Cleveland and Orlando and are led by point guard Dennis Schroder. He is averaging 15.4 points, 4.9 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 1.2 steals in 31.7 minutes of action per game. Schroder has scored in double figures in 35 games this season, including 12 20-point games.

Forward Kyle Kuzma has also stepped up his play and is averaging 12.4 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game in 46 games, including 16 starts. In his last game against Orlando, Kuzma scored 21 points, grabbed 11 rebounds and dished out four assists in 39 minutes. He has scored in double digits in 30 games, including eight 20-point performances.

