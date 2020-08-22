Watch Now: Bucks Bounce Back With Game 2 Win Over the Magic ( 2:40 )

After getting shell-shocked to the tune of a 122-110 loss against the Orlando Magic in Game 1, the top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks came out in Game 2 and made a statement to even the series. Giannis Antetokounmpo wasn't going to let the Bucks flounder again, putting up a monstrous 28-point, 20-rebound performance to lead his team to a win. The typically stifling defense that Milwaukee plays finally showed up in Game 2, and was the difference-maker in keeping Orlando in check over the course of the game.

Game 1 was a wake-up call for the Bucks, while Game 2 showed that they are far and away the better team compared to the Magic. In order to not suffer a setback like in the opener of this series, Milwaukee will have to play like it did in its win consistently, or it'll leave room for Orlando to surprise them again.

Storylines

Bucks: Milwaukee is still waiting on the arrival of Khris Middleton in these playoffs. The All-Star guard is averaging just eight points over the first two games of this series, including a 2-point dud where he shot 12 percent from the field and missed all four of his 3-pointers in Game 2. Luckily, the Bucks still got the win on the strength of their depth, which included a 20-point game from Brook Lopez, 15 points from Pat Connaughton and 13 points from Eric Bledsoe. Still, Milwaukee absolutely needs Middleton to get going in this series so he's not struggling when this team faces far stiffer competition.

Magic: Orlando managed to steal Game 1 off the monster performance that Nikola Vucevic turned in (35 points, 14 rebounds), in addition to the help he got from the likes of Terrence Ross and Markelle Fultz. In Game 2, though, it was all Vucevic as the big man put up another 30-point performance, proving that Milwaukee doesn't really have an answer for him. However, in order for the Magic to win another game in this series, they'll need their supporting cast to help their All-Star big man out, because he can't beat this team on his own.

Game prediction

Game 1 of this series seems like an anomaly, one that likely won't happen again against the Magic. The Bucks will continue their dominance in Game 3, and hopefully Middleton will have a big hand in helping them get there. Pick: Bucks -12.5