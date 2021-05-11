Who's Playing
Orlando @ Milwaukee
Current Records: Orlando 21-47; Milwaukee 43-25
What to Know
The Milwaukee Bucks are 19-6 against the Orlando Magic since November of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Tuesday. The Bucks are getting right back to it as they host Orlando at 9 p.m. ET May 11 at Fiserv Forum. Milwaukee knows how to get points on the board -- the squad has finished with flashy point totals in its past four matchups -- so hopefully Orlando likes a good challenge.
The point spread favored Milwaukee on Monday, but luck did not. They suffered a grim 146-125 defeat to the San Antonio Spurs. Milwaukee was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 87-64. The losing side was boosted by power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, who had 28 points.
Meanwhile, there's no need to mince words: the Magic lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday, and they lost bad. The score wound up at 128-96. Orlando was down 107-69 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. The top scorers for Orlando were point guard R.J. Hampton (19 points) and shooting guard Dwayne Bacon (18 points).
This next matchup looks promising for Milwaukee, who are favored by a full 14 points. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past three games, so buyers beware.
The losses put Milwaukee at 43-25 and Orlando at 21-47. A pair of offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Bucks rank first in the league when it comes to points per game, with 120 on average. Less enviably, the Magic have only been able to knock down 43% percent of their shots, which is the lowest field goal percentage in the league. So the cards are definitely stacked against Orlando.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV: Bally Sports Florida
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Bucks are a big 14-point favorite against the Magic, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bucks as a 14.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -112
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Milwaukee have won 19 out of their last 25 games against Orlando.
- Apr 11, 2021 - Milwaukee 124 vs. Orlando 87
- Jan 11, 2021 - Milwaukee 121 vs. Orlando 99
- Aug 29, 2020 - Milwaukee 118 vs. Orlando 104
- Aug 24, 2020 - Milwaukee 121 vs. Orlando 106
- Aug 22, 2020 - Milwaukee 121 vs. Orlando 107
- Aug 20, 2020 - Milwaukee 111 vs. Orlando 96
- Aug 18, 2020 - Orlando 122 vs. Milwaukee 110
- Feb 08, 2020 - Milwaukee 112 vs. Orlando 95
- Dec 28, 2019 - Milwaukee 111 vs. Orlando 100
- Dec 09, 2019 - Milwaukee 110 vs. Orlando 101
- Nov 01, 2019 - Milwaukee 123 vs. Orlando 91
- Feb 09, 2019 - Orlando 103 vs. Milwaukee 83
- Jan 19, 2019 - Milwaukee 118 vs. Orlando 108
- Oct 27, 2018 - Milwaukee 113 vs. Orlando 91
- Apr 09, 2018 - Milwaukee 102 vs. Orlando 86
- Mar 14, 2018 - Orlando 126 vs. Milwaukee 117
- Feb 10, 2018 - Milwaukee 111 vs. Orlando 104
- Jan 10, 2018 - Milwaukee 110 vs. Orlando 103
- Jan 20, 2017 - Orlando 112 vs. Milwaukee 96
- Nov 27, 2016 - Milwaukee 104 vs. Orlando 96
- Nov 21, 2016 - Milwaukee 93 vs. Orlando 89
- Apr 11, 2016 - Orlando 107 vs. Milwaukee 98
- Apr 01, 2016 - Milwaukee 113 vs. Orlando 110
- Jan 26, 2016 - Milwaukee 107 vs. Orlando 100
- Nov 27, 2015 - Orlando 114 vs. Milwaukee 90