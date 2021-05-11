Who's Playing

Orlando @ Milwaukee

Current Records: Orlando 21-47; Milwaukee 43-25

What to Know

The Milwaukee Bucks are 19-6 against the Orlando Magic since November of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Tuesday. The Bucks are getting right back to it as they host Orlando at 9 p.m. ET May 11 at Fiserv Forum. Milwaukee knows how to get points on the board -- the squad has finished with flashy point totals in its past four matchups -- so hopefully Orlando likes a good challenge.

The point spread favored Milwaukee on Monday, but luck did not. They suffered a grim 146-125 defeat to the San Antonio Spurs. Milwaukee was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 87-64. The losing side was boosted by power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, who had 28 points.

Meanwhile, there's no need to mince words: the Magic lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday, and they lost bad. The score wound up at 128-96. Orlando was down 107-69 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. The top scorers for Orlando were point guard R.J. Hampton (19 points) and shooting guard Dwayne Bacon (18 points).

This next matchup looks promising for Milwaukee, who are favored by a full 14 points. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past three games, so buyers beware.

The losses put Milwaukee at 43-25 and Orlando at 21-47. A pair of offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Bucks rank first in the league when it comes to points per game, with 120 on average. Less enviably, the Magic have only been able to knock down 43% percent of their shots, which is the lowest field goal percentage in the league. So the cards are definitely stacked against Orlando.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: Bally Sports Florida

Bally Sports Florida Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bucks are a big 14-point favorite against the Magic, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bucks as a 14.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

Milwaukee have won 19 out of their last 25 games against Orlando.