Bucks vs. Magic: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Bucks vs. Magic basketball game
Who's Playing
Milwaukee (home) vs. Orlando (away)
Current Records: Milwaukee 20-3; Orlando 11-11
What to Know
The Orlando Magic fans better hope the squad plays one heck of a game on Monday as the odds are decidedly against them. They are on the road again on Monday and play against the Milwaukee Bucks at 8 p.m. ET at Fiserv Forum. Both of these red-hot teams will try to put the other on ice to keep their winning streaks alive.
Orlando didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the Cleveland Cavaliers last week, but they still walked away with a 93-87 win.
Meanwhile, Milwaukee took their game against the Los Angeles Clippers by a conclusive 119-91 score. Milwaukee's success was spearheaded by the efforts of SF Giannis Antetokounmpo, who dropped a double-double on 27 points and 11 rebounds, and SF Khris Middleton, who had 17 points and five assists in addition to six rebounds.
The Magic took a serious blow against the Bucks the last time the two teams met in November, falling 123-91. Can the Magic avenge their defeat, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV: NBA TV
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $10.50
Odds
The Bucks are a big 12-point favorite against the Magic.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 12-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 219
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model.
Series History
Milwaukee have won ten out of their last 15 games against Orlando.
- Nov 01, 2019 - Milwaukee 123 vs. Orlando 91
- Feb 09, 2019 - Orlando 103 vs. Milwaukee 83
- Jan 19, 2019 - Milwaukee 118 vs. Orlando 108
- Oct 27, 2018 - Milwaukee 113 vs. Orlando 91
- Apr 09, 2018 - Milwaukee 102 vs. Orlando 86
- Mar 14, 2018 - Orlando 126 vs. Milwaukee 117
- Feb 10, 2018 - Milwaukee 111 vs. Orlando 104
- Jan 10, 2018 - Milwaukee 110 vs. Orlando 103
- Jan 20, 2017 - Orlando 112 vs. Milwaukee 96
- Nov 27, 2016 - Milwaukee 104 vs. Orlando 96
- Nov 21, 2016 - Milwaukee 93 vs. Orlando 89
- Apr 11, 2016 - Orlando 107 vs. Milwaukee 98
- Apr 01, 2016 - Milwaukee 113 vs. Orlando 110
- Jan 26, 2016 - Milwaukee 107 vs. Orlando 100
- Nov 27, 2015 - Orlando 114 vs. Milwaukee 90
