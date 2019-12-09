Bucks vs. Magic: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Milwaukee (home) vs. Orlando (away)

Current Records: Milwaukee 20-3; Orlando 11-11

What to Know

The Orlando Magic fans better hope the squad plays one heck of a game on Monday as the odds are decidedly against them. They are on the road again on Monday and play against the Milwaukee Bucks at 8 p.m. ET at Fiserv Forum. Both of these red-hot teams will try to put the other on ice to keep their winning streaks alive.

Orlando didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the Cleveland Cavaliers last week, but they still walked away with a 93-87 win.

Meanwhile, Milwaukee took their game against the Los Angeles Clippers by a conclusive 119-91 score. Milwaukee's success was spearheaded by the efforts of SF Giannis Antetokounmpo, who dropped a double-double on 27 points and 11 rebounds, and SF Khris Middleton, who had 17 points and five assists in addition to six rebounds.

The Magic took a serious blow against the Bucks the last time the two teams met in November, falling 123-91. Can the Magic avenge their defeat, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

Odds

The Bucks are a big 12-point favorite against the Magic.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 12-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 219

Series History

Milwaukee have won ten out of their last 15 games against Orlando.