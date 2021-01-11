The Milwaukee Bucks visit the Orlando Magic in an Eastern Conference game on Monday evening. The Bucks enter the game at 6-4 overall, though Milwaukee is just 1-3 on the road this season. The Magic are also 6-4, but Orlando boasts a 3-2 mark at home. Giannis Antetokounmpo (back) is listed as probable for the Bucks. Evan Fournier (back) is questionable for the Magic, with Michael Carter-Williams and Chuma Okeke (knee) ruled out.

Tip-off is at 7 p.m. ET in Orlando. William Hill Sportsbook lists Milwaukee as an eight-point road favorite, up half a point in the latest Bucks vs. Magic odds.

Bucks vs. Magic spread: Bucks -8

Bucks vs. Magic money line: Bucks -325, Magic +255

MIL: The Bucks are 5-5 against the spread in the last 10 games

ORL: The Magic are 5-1 against the spread against the East

Why the Bucks can cover

Milwaukee's defense has been elite for quite some time, but it is the offense that is carrying the day so far in 2020-21. The Bucks are leading the NBA in offensive efficiency, scoring 1.18 points per possession, and Milwaukee is No. 1 in the league in both true shooting percentage (60.9 percent) and effective field goal percentage (58.4 percent).

The Bucks also lead the league in both field goal percentage (49.3 percent) and 3-point percentage (42.4 percent), helping to maintain tremendous overall efficiency. Milwaukee is putting pressure on the offensive glass, pulling down 28.7 percent of its own missed shots, and the Bucks are also an above-average team in ball security, turning the ball over on only 14.8 percent of possessions.

Why the Magic can cover

Orlando is at a talent disadvantage, particularly with an injury-riddled roster. With that said, the Magic excel in numerous areas, which provides optimism at home in this matchup. Orlando is dominating the turnover battle on both ends this season, highlighted by the No. 3 mark in the NBA in ball security. The Magic are committing a turnover on only 12.9 percent of offensive possessions, while forcing a turnover on almost 15 percent of defensive possessions.

Orlando is also very good in the area of rebounding, with an above-average mark on the offensive glass and a top-five defensive rebound rate (76.7 percent) in the NBA. The Magic should also be able to limit Milwaukee's free throw attempts, with a top-five placement in the NBA in free throw rate allowed, and Orlando is a top-10 team in limiting both second-chance points and points in transition.

