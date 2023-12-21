We've got another exciting Eastern Conference matchup on Thursday's NBA schedule as the Orlando Magic and the Milwaukee Bucks are set to meet. Milwaukee is 20-7 overall and 15-2 at home, while Orlando is 16-10 overall and 5-7 on the road. The Magic defeated the Bucks, 112-97, in Orlando on Nov. 11 in their only matchup this season.

Tip-off is set for 8 p.m. ET from the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee. The Bucks are 7-point favorites in the latest Magic vs. Bucks odds, according to the SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 236.5 points. Before entering any Bucks vs. Magic picks, you need to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's advanced computer simulation model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past five-plus seasons. The model enters Week 9 of the 2023-24 NBA season on a sizzling 101-52 roll on all top-rated NBA picks dating back to last season, returning well over $4,000. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on Orlando vs. Milwaukee. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA odds and betting lines for Magic vs. Bucks:

Bucks vs. Magic spread: Bucks -7

Bucks vs. Magic over/under: 236.5 points

Bucks vs. Magic money line: Bucks: -281, Magic: +228

ORL: The Magic are 17-9 against the spread, the fourth-best mark in the NBA.

MIL: The Bucks have covered in three of their last four games, finishing as a 6.5-point favorite or greater in each contest.

Bucks vs. Magic picks: See picks at SportsLine

What to know about the Magic

The Magic have been one of the surprises of the 2023-24 NBA season after winning 14 of their first 19 games. However, Orlando has stumbled since, dropping five of its last seven contests including three straight. The Magic still lead the Southeast Division at 16-10 though.

Paolo Banchero, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft and Rookie of the Year last season, is averaging 20.6 points, 6.9 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game and had 26 points and 12 rebounds in Orlando's first matchup against the Bucks this year. Franz Wagner added 24 points, and Jalen Suggs added 20 points in that contest. Suggs (wrist) is questionable, but another balanced Orlando offensive attack could lead to a return to its winning ways on Thursday. Another top overall pick, Markelle Fultz, remains out with a knee injury. See which team to pick here.

What to know about the Bucks

The Bucks have been dominant as of late, entering Thursday on a five-game winning streak while winning their last four games by an average of 17 points. The Bucks are 10-2 over their last 12 games and 15-3 over their last 18 contests. They are 6-4 ATS in their last 10 games when finishing as a 6.5-point favorite or greater. The Bucks are also 5-2 ATS in their last seven games when the spread was being favored between 6 and 9 points.

Damian Lillard scored 40 points, his highest-scoring game in his first season with the Bucks, in a 132-119 win over the Spurs on Tuesday after scoring 39 points in a 128-119 win over the Rockets the contest before. The seven-time All-Star is averaging 37.3 points over his last three contests, shooting at least 50% from the field in each game. Paired with Giannis Antetokounmpo (questionable; foot), who is averaging 34.2 points, 11.8 rebounds and seven assists over eight December games, the Bucks could be a challenge for Orlando to slow down. See which team to pick here.

How to make Magic vs. Bucks picks

The model has simulated Bucks vs. Magic 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Under, and it also says one side of the spread hits well over 60% of the time. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Magic vs. Bucks, and which side of the spread hits well over 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Bucks vs. Magic spread you need to jump on Thursday, all from the model on a 101-52 roll on all top-rated NBA picks dating back to last season, and find out.