The Milwaukee Bucks (48-31) will play their final home game of the regular season when they host the Orlando Magic (46-33) on Wednesday night. Milwaukee snapped a four-game losing streak with a 104-91 win over Boston on Tuesday, remaining one game ahead of New York for second place in the Eastern Conference. Orlando has won four of its last six games, but it is coming off a 118-106 loss at Houston on Tuesday. The Magic are tied with Cleveland for fourth place in the East, sitting one game back of third-place New York.

Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. ET at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee. Orlando is favored by 1 point in the latest Bucks vs. Magic odds, while the over/under is 215.5 points, per SportsLine consensus. Before entering any Magic vs. Bucks picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past five-plus seasons. The model enters Week 25 of the 2023-24 NBA season on a sizzling 83-58 roll on all top-rated NBA picks this season, returning more than $2,200. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on Milwaukee vs. Orlando. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA odds and betting lines for Magic vs. Bucks:

Bucks vs. Magic spread: Bucks +1

Bucks vs. Magic over/under: 215.5 points

Bucks vs. Magic money line: Bucks: -108, Magic: -111

Bucks vs. Magic picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why the Bucks can cover

Milwaukee got back on track on Tuesday night, snapping its four-game losing streak with a 104-91 win over Boston. Veteran guard Patrick Beverley replaced Malik Beasley in the starting lineup, posting a double-double with 20 points and 10 rebounds. The Bucks are going to be without star Giannis Antetokounmpo after he suffered a non-contact calf injury on Tuesday, but they still have multiple stars on their roster.

Damian Lillard is averaging 24.4 points and 7.0 assists after scoring 36 points against Toronto last week. Khris Middleton is adding 15.0 points and 4.7 rebounds, while Bobby Portis is adding 13.7 points off the bench. The Bucks have won seven consecutive home games against the Magic, who have only covered the spread three times in their last nine games. See which team to pick here.

Why the Magic can cover

Orlando is in the middle of a tight race for seeding in the Eastern Conference, as it is tied with Cleveland for fourth place in the standings. The Magic are only one game behind New York and two games back of Milwaukee with three games remaining in the regular season. These teams will play again on Sunday in Orlando, so the Magic could still jump several spots in the standings.

They are led by power forward Paolo Banchero, who is averaging 22.5 points, 6.8 rebounds and 5.3 assists. Banchero has scored at least 21 points in four straight games, including back-to-back 32-point outings last week. The Magic have covered the spread in five of their last six games against Eastern Conference teams, while Milwaukee is 1-4 against the spread in its last five games. Franz Wagner (ankle) did not play on Tuesday, and his status for Wednesday is up in the air. See which team to pick here.

How to make Bucks vs. Magic picks

The model has simulated Magic vs. Bucks 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in almost 70% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Bucks vs. Magic, and which side of the spread hits almost 70% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Magic vs. Bucks spread you need to jump on, all from the model on a 83-58 roll on top-rated NBA picks this season, and find out.