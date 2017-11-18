Bucks vs. Mavericks Game Thread

8:00 PM CST tip tonight sports fans

The Milwaukee Bucks are gearing up for their fifth straight victory tonight against the Dallas Mavericks. Khris Middleton was the leading scorer for the Bucks on Wednesday night and will be itching to keep the good times rolling. Giannis Antetokounmpo will be looking to fry up the Mavs and regain control atop the NBA’s scoring leader board.

Be sure to check out our full preview of tonight’s contest and, as always, other pertinent information is below.

Happy commenting!