It's the final weekend of seeding games inside the Disney World bubble, and Saturday night's action will conclude with a matchup between two of the brightest stars in the league as Giannis Antetokounmpo will lead the Milwaukee Bucks against Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks.

The Bucks clinched the top seed in the Eastern Conference last time out with a huge comeback win against the Miami Heat, and as such they don't have much to play for at this point. They'll just need to make sure they stay healthy as they finish up these last few seeding games.

As for the Mavericks, they're stuck in seventh place in the Western Conference, and it's hard to see them climbing out of that spot. They're still technically within reach of sixth, but sitting 2 1/2 games back of the Thunder with four games to play, they'll have to be almost perfect, and get some help.

Date: Saturday, Aug. 8 | 8:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, Aug. 8 | 8:30 p.m. ET Location: Disney Wide World of Sports -- Orlando, Florida

Disney Wide World of Sports -- Orlando, Florida TV: ESPN | Live stream: fuboTV (try for free)



ESPN | fuboTV (try for free) Odds: Bucks -5.5 | Over/Under: 236

Bucks: Milwaukee entered the bubble as the clear favorites to win the Eastern Conference, but it hasn't been super impressive so far. Still, the Bucks clinched the top spot in the East, and are coming off a second-half comeback against the Heat in which they looked every bit their pre-shutdown selves. There's not much for them to play for now, besides continuing to get back in rhythm. The most important thing over the last few seeding games is staying healthy.

Mavericks: Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis have been awesome inside the bubble, but it hasn't translated to many wins. The Mavericks are 1-3 in Orlando, and are pretty much locked into the No. 7 seed at this point. Technically they can still catch the Thunder for sixth, but they're 2 1/2 games back with four to play for each team, so that seems unlikely. If they want any chance, they'll need to score an upset over the Bucks, but that won't be easy.

Game prediction

The Bucks are 5.5-point favorites, and we're going to ride with them. Dallas has been a disaster defensively inside the bubble, and there's no reason to expect that trend to stop against a dynamite Bucks team. Pick: Bucks-5.5