The Milwaukee Bucks will take on the Dallas Mavericks at 9 p.m. ET on Thursday at American Airlines Center. Dallas is 28-22 overall and 12-10 at home, while the Bucks are 32-18 overall and 14-11 on the road. The Bucks won the first meeting of the season on Jan. 15, 112-109.

Dallas is favored by 1.5 points in the latest Mavericks vs. Bucks odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 226.5.

Mavericks vs. Bucks spread: Mavericks -1.5

Mavericks vs. Bucks over-under: 226.5 points

Mavericks vs. Bucks money line: Dallas -120, Milwaukee +100



What you need to know about the Mavericks

The Mavericks were stunned by the Houston Rockets on Wednesday, 102-93. Dallas saw its five-game winning streak come to an end. The game was tied with two minutes remaining before Houston went on a 7-0 run. Kristaps Porzingis double-doubled on 23 points and 12 rebounds. Porzingis isn't on the injury report for Thursday, but he could be rested due to the back-to-back.

Luka Doncic had 23 points on Wednesday, but missed 17 of 26 attempts from the field and eight of nine three-point attempts. Tim Hardaway Jr. scored 18 points off the bench. Maxi Kleber (leg) and Trey Burke (calf) are out for Thursday's game.

What you need to know about the Bucks

The Bucks lost a tight one on Tuesday, 122-121 to the Golden State Warriors. Milwaukee failed in its bid to win its fourth consecutive game. The Warriors made a pair of free throws with 7.7 seconds left. Khris Middleton had 28 points and seven assists, and Jrue Holiday had 29 points and five assists.

Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) is doubtful for Thursday's game. He has missed the last two games and four of the past nine. P.J. Tucker (calf) is out.

