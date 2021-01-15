The top two favorites to win the NBA MVP award square off on Friday night when Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks host Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee. The 21-year-old Doncic is averaging 27.4 points, 9.6 rebounds and 8.3 assists for the Mavericks (6-4). He is the +400 favorite at William Hill Sportsbook to win the MVP award. Meanwhile Antetokounmpo is scoring 26.2 points a game while adding 10.1 rebounds and 5.5 assists for the Bucks (8-4). He is the +450 second choice to win the MVP.

Tip-off is at 7:30 p.m. ET. William Hill lists Milwaukee as a six-point favorite while the over-under, or total number of points William Hill thinks will be scored, is 228 in the latest Bucks vs. Mavericks odds. Before locking in any Mavericks vs. Bucks picks, be sure to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and it returned over $5,000 in profit on its top-rated NBA picks last season. The model is up nearly $8,100 over the past two-plus seasons. Dating back to last season, it is also on a stunning 67-38 roll on top-rated picks against the spread, returning almost $2,500 on those selections alone. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Bucks vs. Mavs. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Now, here are several NBA odds and betting trends for Mavs vs. Bucks:

Bucks vs. Mavericks spread: Milwaukee -6

Bucks vs. Mavericks over-under: 228 points

Bucks vs. Mavericks money line: Milwaukee -245, Dallas +205

MIL: Bucks average 118.1 points per 100 possessions (1st in NBA)

DAL: Luka Doncic ranks fifth in the league in scoring (27.4 points per game)

Why the Bucks can cover

Milwaukee has the most efficient offense in the league. The Bucks are averaging 118.1 points per 100 possessions, which leads the NBA. (Denver is a distant second at 116.3.) Powered by its league-best offense, Milwaukee also leads the league in net efficiency (10.8). It's no surprise, then, that all eight of the Bucks' wins this season have come by nine points or more.

In addition, Antetokounmpo is coming off one of his best games of the season. On Wednesday the Greek Freak had 22 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists in a 110-101 victory at Detroit. It was his second triple-double of the season.

Why the Mavericks can cover

Dallas had Milwaukee's number last season, sweeping both games against the team that would finish with the most regular season wins (56). In the first meeting, on Dec. 16, 2019, the Mavericks ended the Bucks' 18-game winning streak in a 120-116 win in Milwaukee. Then, on Aug. 8 in the NBA bubble in Orlando, Fla., Doncic posted his 17th career triple-double to lead Dallas to a 136-132 overtime win.

In addition, Kristaps Porzingis should have less rust on Friday than he did in his season debut. On Wednesday the Dallas big man scored 16 points on 6-of-16 shooting in a 104-93 win over the Hornets in his first action of the season. He was limited to 21 minutes in his return after missing the first four weeks while recovering from surgery to clean up a lateral meniscus injury in his right knee.

How to make Bucks vs. Mavericks picks

SportsLine's model is leaning under on the total, with the teams projected to combine for 219 points. The model also says one side of the spread has all the value. You can get that pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Mavericks vs. Bucks? And which side of the spread has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Mavericks vs. Bucks spread you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks.