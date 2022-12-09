Two of the top contenders to take home the 2022-23 NBA MVP award square off on Friday when Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks (18-6) hit the road to take on Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks (13-11) will take on the Milwaukee Bucks at the American Airlines Center in Dallas. The Mavericks are 10-3 at home, while Milwaukee is 6-3 on the road. Both teams are looking to extend three-game winning streaks. The Bucks won their last outing 126-113 over the Sacramento Kings, while the Mavs are coming off an impressive 116-115 road win over the Denver Nuggets. Milwaukee is 14-9-1 against the spread and Dallas is 8-15-1 ATS this season.

Tip-off is at 10 p.m. ET. Milwaukee is favored by 1 point in the latest Mavericks vs. Bucks odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 223.5.

Mavericks vs. Bucks spread: Mavericks +1

Mavericks vs. Bucks over/under: 224 points

Mavericks vs. Bucks money line: Dallas -105, Milwaukee -115

What you need to know about the Mavericks

Dallas escaped with a win on Tuesday against the Denver Nuggets by the margin of a single free throw, 116-115. Dallas' shooting guard Tim Hardaway Jr. looked sharp as he shot 6-for-8 from beyond the arc and finished with 29 points.

The Mavericks have one of the better backcourts in the league led by MVP candidate Luke Doncic. The 23-year-old point guard is averaging a league high 32.9 points to go along with 8.7 assists and 8.6 rebounds per game this season. Doncic's backcourt supporting cast includes Spencer Dinwiddie (16.3 points, 5.0 assists, 3.1 rebounds per game) and Hardaway (13.3 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 2.0 assists per game).

What you need to know about the Bucks

Meanwhile, Milwaukee had enough points to win and then some against the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday, taking their contest 126-113. Milwaukee's power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo did his thing and had 35 points and seven assists along with six boards.

The Bucks have emerged as one of the top contenders to win the 2022-23 NBA championship. Antetokounmpo has been stellar for Milwaukee in the early season, averaging 32.1 points, 11.1 rebounds, and 5.6 assists per game. The two-time NBA MVP is in the mix for the award again this season and has the Bucks playing at an extremely high level. Milwaukee has five additional players averaging double-digit points per game, led by Jrue Holiday (18.9), Brook Lopez (15.3), and Bobby Portis (13.6).

