Who's Playing

Brooklyn @ Milwaukee

Regular Season Records: Brooklyn 3-2; Milwaukee 2-3

What to Know

The Brooklyn Nets and the Milwaukee Bucks will battle for a spot in the playoff semifinals at 8:30 p.m. ET June 17 at Fiserv Forum. Averaging 115 points per contest, the Brooklyn squad has been an offensive juggernaut in the playoffs, so hopefully Milwaukee's defense is prepared for a test.

The Bucks are out to make up for these teams' game on Tuesday. The Nets snuck past Milwaukee with a 114-108 victory. The win came about thanks to a strong surge after the half to overcome a 59-43 deficit. Power forward Kevin Durant took over for Brooklyn, finishing with 49 points (a whopping 43% of their total) and ten dimes in addition to 17 boards. That's KD's first triple-double of the season. Durant's points were the most he has had all season.

Despite Brooklyn winning this past one, the oddsmakers have Milwaukee as a 5.5-point favorite. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that the Nets are 9-4 against the spread when expected to lose.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $90.00

Odds

The Bucks are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Nets, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Bucks, as the game opened with the Bucks as a 3.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -113

Series History

Milwaukee have won 17 out of their last 24 games against Brooklyn.