Who's Playing
Brooklyn @ Milwaukee
Regular Season Records: Brooklyn 3-2; Milwaukee 2-3
What to Know
The Brooklyn Nets and the Milwaukee Bucks will battle for a spot in the playoff semifinals at 8:30 p.m. ET June 17 at Fiserv Forum. Averaging 115 points per contest, the Brooklyn squad has been an offensive juggernaut in the playoffs, so hopefully Milwaukee's defense is prepared for a test.
The Bucks are out to make up for these teams' game on Tuesday. The Nets snuck past Milwaukee with a 114-108 victory. The win came about thanks to a strong surge after the half to overcome a 59-43 deficit. Power forward Kevin Durant took over for Brooklyn, finishing with 49 points (a whopping 43% of their total) and ten dimes in addition to 17 boards. That's KD's first triple-double of the season. Durant's points were the most he has had all season.
Despite Brooklyn winning this past one, the oddsmakers have Milwaukee as a 5.5-point favorite. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that the Nets are 9-4 against the spread when expected to lose.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 8:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV: ESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $90.00
Odds
The Bucks are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Nets, according to the latest NBA odds.
The line has drifted a bit towards the Bucks, as the game opened with the Bucks as a 3.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -113
Series History
Milwaukee have won 17 out of their last 24 games against Brooklyn.
- Jun 15, 2021 - Brooklyn 114 vs. Milwaukee 108
- Jun 13, 2021 - Milwaukee 107 vs. Brooklyn 96
- Jun 10, 2021 - Milwaukee 86 vs. Brooklyn 83
- Jun 07, 2021 - Brooklyn 125 vs. Milwaukee 86
- Jun 05, 2021 - Brooklyn 115 vs. Milwaukee 107
- May 04, 2021 - Milwaukee 124 vs. Brooklyn 118
- May 02, 2021 - Milwaukee 117 vs. Brooklyn 114
- Jan 18, 2021 - Brooklyn 125 vs. Milwaukee 123
- Aug 04, 2020 - Brooklyn 119 vs. Milwaukee 116
- Jan 18, 2020 - Milwaukee 117 vs. Brooklyn 97
- Apr 06, 2019 - Brooklyn 133 vs. Milwaukee 128
- Apr 01, 2019 - Milwaukee 131 vs. Brooklyn 121
- Feb 04, 2019 - Milwaukee 113 vs. Brooklyn 94
- Dec 29, 2018 - Milwaukee 129 vs. Brooklyn 115
- Apr 05, 2018 - Brooklyn 119 vs. Milwaukee 111
- Feb 04, 2018 - Milwaukee 109 vs. Brooklyn 94
- Jan 26, 2018 - Milwaukee 116 vs. Brooklyn 91
- Feb 15, 2017 - Milwaukee 129 vs. Brooklyn 125
- Dec 03, 2016 - Milwaukee 112 vs. Brooklyn 103
- Dec 01, 2016 - Milwaukee 111 vs. Brooklyn 93
- Oct 29, 2016 - Milwaukee 110 vs. Brooklyn 108
- Mar 13, 2016 - Milwaukee 109 vs. Brooklyn 100
- Nov 07, 2015 - Milwaukee 94 vs. Brooklyn 86
- Nov 02, 2015 - Milwaukee 103 vs. Brooklyn 96