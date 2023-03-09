Who's Playing
Brooklyn @ Milwaukee
Current Records: Brooklyn 37-28; Milwaukee 47-18
What to Know
The Brooklyn Nets will hit the road for the second straight game as they head to Fiserv Forum at 8 p.m. ET Thursday. These two teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous games.
Brooklyn took their game against the Houston Rockets on Tuesday by a conclusive 118-96 score. The Nets' small forward Mikal Bridges did his thing and had 30 points and five assists. Bridges' night made it three games in a row in which he has scored at least 30 points.
Meanwhile, the Milwaukee Bucks didn't have too much trouble with the Orlando Magic on the road on Tuesday as they won 134-123. Milwaukee's small forward Khris Middleton looked sharp as he dropped a double-double on 24 points and 11 assists.
Brooklyn is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. They are currently three-for-three against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
Brooklyn is now 37-28 while Milwaukee sits at 47-18. Two stats to keep an eye on: The Nets are third worst in the league in fouls per game, with 21.7 on average. To make matters even worse for Brooklyn, the Bucks come into the matchup boasting the fewest fouls per game in the league at 18.5. Keep an eye on whether or not foul trouble puts Brooklyn in a difficult position.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV: Bally Sports Wisconsin
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $16.00
Odds
The Bucks are a big 13-point favorite against the Nets, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 13-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -111
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Milwaukee have won 24 out of their last 33 games against Brooklyn.
- Feb 28, 2023 - Milwaukee 118 vs. Brooklyn 104
- Dec 23, 2022 - Brooklyn 118 vs. Milwaukee 100
- Oct 26, 2022 - Milwaukee 110 vs. Brooklyn 99
- Mar 31, 2022 - Milwaukee 120 vs. Brooklyn 119
- Feb 26, 2022 - Brooklyn 126 vs. Milwaukee 123
- Jan 07, 2022 - Milwaukee 121 vs. Brooklyn 109
- Oct 19, 2021 - Milwaukee 127 vs. Brooklyn 104
- Jun 19, 2021 - Milwaukee 115 vs. Brooklyn 111
- Jun 17, 2021 - Milwaukee 104 vs. Brooklyn 89
- Jun 15, 2021 - Brooklyn 114 vs. Milwaukee 108
- Jun 13, 2021 - Milwaukee 107 vs. Brooklyn 96
- Jun 10, 2021 - Milwaukee 86 vs. Brooklyn 83
- Jun 07, 2021 - Brooklyn 125 vs. Milwaukee 86
- Jun 05, 2021 - Brooklyn 115 vs. Milwaukee 107
- May 04, 2021 - Milwaukee 124 vs. Brooklyn 118
- May 02, 2021 - Milwaukee 117 vs. Brooklyn 114
- Jan 18, 2021 - Brooklyn 125 vs. Milwaukee 123
- Aug 04, 2020 - Brooklyn 119 vs. Milwaukee 116
- Jan 18, 2020 - Milwaukee 117 vs. Brooklyn 97
- Apr 06, 2019 - Brooklyn 133 vs. Milwaukee 128
- Apr 01, 2019 - Milwaukee 131 vs. Brooklyn 121
- Feb 04, 2019 - Milwaukee 113 vs. Brooklyn 94
- Dec 29, 2018 - Milwaukee 129 vs. Brooklyn 115
- Apr 05, 2018 - Brooklyn 119 vs. Milwaukee 111
- Feb 04, 2018 - Milwaukee 109 vs. Brooklyn 94
- Jan 26, 2018 - Milwaukee 116 vs. Brooklyn 91
- Feb 15, 2017 - Milwaukee 129 vs. Brooklyn 125
- Dec 03, 2016 - Milwaukee 112 vs. Brooklyn 103
- Dec 01, 2016 - Milwaukee 111 vs. Brooklyn 93
- Oct 29, 2016 - Milwaukee 110 vs. Brooklyn 108
- Mar 13, 2016 - Milwaukee 109 vs. Brooklyn 100
- Nov 07, 2015 - Milwaukee 94 vs. Brooklyn 86
- Nov 02, 2015 - Milwaukee 103 vs. Brooklyn 96