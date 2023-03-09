Who's Playing

Brooklyn @ Milwaukee

Current Records: Brooklyn 37-28; Milwaukee 47-18

What to Know

The Brooklyn Nets will hit the road for the second straight game as they head to Fiserv Forum at 8 p.m. ET Thursday. These two teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous games.

Brooklyn took their game against the Houston Rockets on Tuesday by a conclusive 118-96 score. The Nets' small forward Mikal Bridges did his thing and had 30 points and five assists. Bridges' night made it three games in a row in which he has scored at least 30 points.

Meanwhile, the Milwaukee Bucks didn't have too much trouble with the Orlando Magic on the road on Tuesday as they won 134-123. Milwaukee's small forward Khris Middleton looked sharp as he dropped a double-double on 24 points and 11 assists.

Brooklyn is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. They are currently three-for-three against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Brooklyn is now 37-28 while Milwaukee sits at 47-18. Two stats to keep an eye on: The Nets are third worst in the league in fouls per game, with 21.7 on average. To make matters even worse for Brooklyn, the Bucks come into the matchup boasting the fewest fouls per game in the league at 18.5. Keep an eye on whether or not foul trouble puts Brooklyn in a difficult position.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: Bally Sports Wisconsin

Bally Sports Wisconsin Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $16.00

Odds

The Bucks are a big 13-point favorite against the Nets, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 13-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Milwaukee have won 24 out of their last 33 games against Brooklyn.