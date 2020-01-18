Bucks vs. Nets odds, line: 2020 NBA picks, Jan. 18 predictions from proven model on 28-16 roll

The Milwaukee Bucks look to continue their dominance over Eastern Conference foes when they take on the host Brooklyn Nets in NBA action Saturday. The Bucks (37-6) have won five straight and own a 22-3 record within the conference, while the Nets (18-22) have lost two in a row and are just 2-8 in their last 10 games.

Tip-off from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., is set for 6 p.m. ET. Milwaukee leads the all-time regular-season series 101-73. Milwaukee is a nine-point favorites in the latest Bucks vs. Nets odds, while the over-under for total points scored is set at 232. Before making any Nets vs. Bucks picks, check out the NBA predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Now, here are several NBA betting lines and trends for Nets vs. Bucks:

Bucks vs. Nets spread: Bucks -9

Bucks vs. Nets over-under: 232 points

Bucks vs. Nets money line: Bucks -391, Nets +305

MIL: Tops in the NBA in scoring, averaging 120 points per game

BKN: The Nets are 11-9 on their home court this season

Why the Bucks can cover

The Bucks are off to their best start in franchise history and on Thursday posted their second consecutive wire-to-wire victory and NBA-high 10th of the season in a 128-123 victory over the Boston Celtics. The Bucks are outscoring their opponents by 12.4 points per game this season, which is currently the highest mark in NBA history.

Milwaukee is led in scoring by last year's MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, who is averaging 30.1 points, 12.9 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game. In just 35 minutes of action on Thursday, Antetokounmpo poured in 32 points, grabbed 17 rebounds and dished out seven assists. It was his third 30-plus game in a row and sixth in his last eight games.

Why the Nets can cover

Despite Antetokounmpo's dominance, Milwaukee isn't a lock to cover the Bucks vs. Nets spread. That's because Brooklyn is 11-9 at home and has won two of its last three games at the Barclays Center. The Nets will be led by Kyrie Irving, who returned to action last week against Atlanta after missing 26 games with a right shoulder impingement. In three games since his return, Irving has averaged 22.3 points, five rebounds and six assists. Since entering the league in 2011-12, Irving has scored 623 points (24.0 average) against the Bucks. The only player in the league to score more points against Milwaukee since then is LeBron James (752, 27.9 average).

Also powering the Nets is Spencer Dinwiddie, who is averaging career highs in points (22.1) and free throws made per game (5.5). Since joining the starting lineup, he is leading Brooklyn in points (24.0) and assists (7.1). He totaled 26 points and a career-high 14 assists and four rebounds in 35 minutes against Miami last Friday in a 117-113 victory.

