Bucks vs. Nets odds, line: NBA picks, predictions, best bets from model on 29-14 roll

The Eastern Conference powerhouse Milwaukee Bucks close out their five-game road trip Monday when they travel to Brooklyn to play the Nets. The Bucks (38-13) have won three in a row, while the Nets (28-26) have won seven of 10. They're set to tip off at 7:30 p.m. ET from Barclays Center. The Bucks won the first meeting by double-figures in December in Milwaukee and have taken 13 of the past 15 games in the series overall. Milwaukee is a seven-point favorite in the latest Bucks vs. Nets odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 227.5.

The model has taken into account the Bucks' strong play of late, which has seen Milwaukee go 13-3 since the new year began. The Bucks have the best record in the league, which can be attributed greatly to the MVP-caliber play of power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, who is averaging 26.6 points, 12.5 rebounds and 5.8 assists, and the play of the team's offense, which is second in the league in points scored (117) and field goal percentage (48.1).

Milwaukee is 16-9 on the road this season and holds a three-game lead over the Toronto Raptors for the top spot in the East. The Bucks are 26-7 against conference foes and are 13-2-1 against the spread in the past 16 meetings in Brooklyn.

But just because Milwaukee has been playing well of late doesn't guarantee it'll cover the Bucks vs. Nets spread.

The Nets are tough to beat at home, where they are 16-11 this season and own a nine-game win streak. One of the Nets' top sharp shooters is Joe Harris, who will compete in the NBA All-Star 3-Point Contest. He has hit 115 3-pointers this season at a blistering 45.3 percent. The Nets are 10th in the league in 3-point shooting.

Brooklyn's strong play of late has allowed them to move up in the NBA standings, where it is now sixth in the Eastern Conference and just six games behind the Celtics. The Nets have also covered four straight against teams with a winning record.

