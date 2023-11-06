The Milwaukee Bucks seek their second victory in a row as they travel to Brooklyn to take on the Nets on Monday night. The Bucks (3-2) enter off a 110-105 victory over the Knicks last Friday, while the Nets (3-3) fell in Boston, 124-114 on Saturday. Milwaukee has won eight of the last 10 meetings between these two teams. The Bucks are 1-4 against the spread, while the Nets are 5-0-1 ATS in 2023.

Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET on Monday at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y. Milwaukee is favored by 5.5 points in the latest Bucks vs. Nets odds via SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 233.5 points. Before entering any Nets vs. Bucks picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past five seasons. The model enters Week 3 of the 2023-24 NBA season on a 79-42 roll on all top-rated NBA picks dating back to last season, returning more than $3,000. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on Bucks vs. Nets. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA odds and betting lines for Nets vs. Bucks:

Nets vs. Bucks spread: Bucks -5.5

Nets vs. Bucks over/under: 233.5 points

Nets vs. Bucks money line: Bucks -224, Nets +183

Nets vs. Bucks picks: See picks here

What to know about the Bucks

Milwaukee has gotten off to a lukewarm start as a rebuilt unit led by star Giannis Antetokounmpo and guard Damian Lillard. Antetokounmpo is averaging 24.0 points per game and 8.4 rebounds, well below his 2022-23 averages of 31.1 PPG and 11.8 rebounds per game. Surprisingly, he has only posted double digit rebounds in two of the team's five games.

Lillard is averaging 23.0 points and 4.6 assists, also below his averages last year in Portland of 32.2 PPG and 7.3 assists per game. He has scored at least 25 points in each of Milwaukee's wins this season and only six and 15 points in the team's two losses. Big games from Antetokounmpo and Lillard would go a long way towards beating the Nets tonight. See which team to pick here.

What to know about the Nets

Brooklyn has been a bettors dream thus far in the 2023-24 season as it hasn't lost against the spread in its first six games. Guard Cameron Thomas is averaging 26.0 points per game, and veteran forward Mikal Bridges is dropping in 20.3 PPG for the Nets. Despite no longer having any of their old headliners, Kevin Durant, James Harden, and Kyrie Irving, this Brooklyn team continues to play hard for coach Jacque Vaughn.

Another bright spot for Brooklyn has been the play of forward Ben Simmons, whose play has been very consistent this season. In five games, Simmons has averaged 7.4 points, 10.0 rebounds, and 7.2 assists per game. If these unheralded players can continue their current success, Brooklyn can contend for a top-six spot in the Eastern Conference playoffs. However, the team will be undermanned tonight as Nicolas Claxton (ankle) and Cameron Johnson (calf) are both out. See which team to pick here.

How to make Bucks vs. Nets picks

The model has simulated Nets vs. Bucks 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in over 60% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Nets vs. Bucks, and which side of the spread hits in more than 60% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Bucks vs. Nets spread you need to jump on, all from the model on a 79-42 roll on all top-rated NBA picks dating back to last season, and find out.