On Wednesday, the Milwaukee Bucks and Brooklyn Nets meet for the second time this season. The Bucks won the first matchup by a 129-125 margin on Nov. 6, and the Nets aim for revenge in the rematch. The game will take place at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, where the Nets are 9-7 this season. The Bucks are 22-8 overall, though Milwaukee is just 6-6 away from home. Giannis Antetokounmpo (calf) is listed as questionable for the Bucks, with Jae Crowder (adductor) ruled out. Brooklyn's injury report is uncertain on the second night of a back-to-back set, though Lonnie Walker IV (hamstring/illness) and Ben Simmons (back) both remain out.

Bucks vs. Nets spread: Bucks -4

Bucks vs. Nets over/under: 240.5 points

Bucks vs. Nets money line: Bucks -170, Nets +142

MIL: The Bucks are 6-6 against the spread in road games

BKN: The Nets are 11-4-1 against the spread in home games

Why the Bucks can cover

Milwaukee has won seven of the last eight games and, in December, the Bucks have a +9.6 net rating that places the team near the top of the NBA. Milwaukee has sound defensive metrics in key areas, including top-10 marks in free throw prevention and 3-point percentage allowed, but the Bucks are buoyed by an elite offense. Led by two superstars capable of exploding on any single night, the Bucks are scoring well over 1.2 points per possession this season.

Milwaukee is in the top four of the league in offensive efficiency and, in December, the Bucks are scoring 1.255 points per possession. The Bucks are in the top three of the NBA in free throw creation, averaging 26.7 attempts per game, and Milwaukee is also in the top three in field goal percentage (49.9%) and 2-point percentage (58.4%). The Bucks are also prolific from long distance, landing in the top quartile of the league in 3-pointers per game (14.3) and 3-point percentage (38.0%). See which team to pick here.

Why the Nets can cover

Brooklyn is facing a quick turnaround on the second night of a back-to-back, but Barclays Center is a safe haven for the Nets. Brooklyn has a +5.0 net rating at home this season, allowing fewer than 1.13 points per possessions in those contests. The Nets rank in the top eight of the NBA in opponent field goal percentage and opponent 3-point percentage this season, and opponents generate fewer than 22 free throw attempts per game against Brooklyn.

The Nets also yield fewer than 47 points in the paint per game, and Milwaukee is in the bottom third of the league in fast break points, averaging only 12.7 per game. On the other end, Brooklyn is near the top of the NBA in 3-point accuracy, converting more than 38% of attempts, and the Nets are in the top eight in turnover avoidance, assists, fast break points, and offensive rebound rate. Milwaukee is allowing 53.0 points in the paint per game this season, and the Bucks also create only 12.6 turnovers per game on defense. See which team to pick here.

