The Milwaukee Bucks aim to extend the NBA's longest active winning streak on Tuesday evening. The Bucks are 43-17 overall after winning 14 consecutive games, and Milwaukee will visit Barclays Center to face the Brooklyn Nets. Brooklyn is 34-26 overall and 18-11 at home this season. Giannis Antetokounmpo (quad) is listed as probable for the Bucks, with Wesley Matthews (calf) ruled out. Ben Simmons (knee) is out for the Nets.

Tipoff is at 7:30 p.m. ET in Brooklyn. Caesars Sportsbook lists Milwaukee as the 5-point favorite, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 232 in the latest Bucks vs. Nets odds.

Bucks vs. Nets spread: Bucks -5

Bucks vs. Nets over/under: 232 points

Bucks vs. Nets money line: Bucks -205, Nets +170

MIL: The Bucks are 14-12-3 against the spread in road games

BKN: The Nets are 15-13-1 against the spread in home games

Why the Bucks can cover



Milwaukee has the NBA's best defensive profile this season. The Bucks are giving up only 109.3 points per 100 possessions, the best mark in the league, and Milwaukee also leads the league with 22.8 assists allowed per game. Milwaukee is excellent at contesting shots, ranking in the top three of the NBA in field goal percentage allowed (45.1%), 2-point percentage allowed (51.3%) and 3-point percentage allowed (34.3%). The Bucks are also in the top three in both defensive rebound rate (74.7%) and free throw prevention (21.3 attempts per game), and the Nets are near the bottom of the league in free throw creation on offense.

On the offensive side, the Bucks are prolific from 3-point distance, connecting on 14.4 triples per game, and Milwaukee has top-10 rankings in offensive rebound rate (29.3%) and second-chance points (15.1 per game). With Brooklyn ranking well below the league average in defensive rating and free throw prevention, Milwaukee projects to score effectively.

Why the Nets can cover

Brooklyn's offense is potent, and the Nets also have strengths on defense. The Nets are leading the NBA with 6.4 blocked shots per game, and Brooklyn is in the top four of the league in field goal percentage allowed (46.0%), 2-point percentage allowed (51.2%), and assists allowed (22.9 per game) this season. Brooklyn should also benefit from Milwaukee's issues at the free throw line, with the Bucks shooting only 73.8% this season.

On offense, Brooklyn is scoring 1.15 points per possession with elite shooting marks. The Nets are converting 50% of field goal attempts, 38.8% of 3-point attempts and 57% of 2-point attempts. Brooklyn also generates 15.8 fast break points per game, and the Nets are in the top 10 in free throw accuracy (79.6%) and assists (25.6 per game). Milwaukee is last in the NBA in turnover creation, averaging only 12.0 takeaways per game, and Brooklyn can operate freely as a result.

