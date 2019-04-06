Bucks vs. Nets: Watch NBA online, live stream, TV channel, time, picks, odds, analysis

The Eastern Conference playoff race may be decided at the top, but there's still three spots up for grabs with four teams looking for their ticket in. The Brooklyn Nets currently sit in seventh place in the East and trail the Orlando Magic by just a half-game, but also are tied with the Detroit Pistons and own just a one-game lead over the skidding Miami Heat. The Nets have dropped four out of their last five games and are desperately seeking a win with just three games remaining on the regular season schedule.

Meanwhile, the Milwaukee Bucks have clinched the top seed in the Eastern Conference, which means all roads will lead through Milwaukee. It's unclear if the Bucks plan to rest key players like Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton over the team's final three games, but they all played against the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday. Even if everyone suits up, it's possible that head coach Mike Budenholzer could considering putting a minutes restriction on some of his top players.

Odds and Analysis

Storylines

Nets: Brooklyn needs this win in a big way due to its decent struggles. All-Star guard D'Angelo Russell has carried the offensive load for the Nets throughout the season and scored at least 27 points in four of the team's last five games. The Nets are going to need another huge performance from their do-it-all guard if they hope to cement their standing in the postseason.

Bucks: There's certainly not a whole lot for the Bucks to play for at this point. It's possible that Milwaukee elects to rest some of its starters over the final three games in an effort to be healthy for the postseason. After all, Antetokounmpo and Middleton were recently banged up while Malcolm Brogdon will miss at least the opening round due to a foot injury.

Game prediction, pick

The Bucks have clinched the Eastern Conference's top seed while the Nets are fighting for their playoff lives. A road test is tough, but Brooklyn needs this one and gets it.