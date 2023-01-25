Who's Playing
Denver @ Milwaukee
Current Records: Denver 34-14; Milwaukee 30-17
What to Know
The Denver Nuggets might have tired legs after a game yesterday as they head on the road against the Milwaukee Bucks at 8 p.m. ET Jan. 25 at Fiserv Forum. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.
Denver escaped with a win on Tuesday against the New Orleans Pelicans by the margin of a single free throw, 99-98. The squad ran away with 63 points in the first half and mostly just sat on those in the second to pick up the victory. The Nuggets' center Nikola Jokic did his thing and posted a triple-double on 25 points, 11 rebounds, and ten assists. That's the fourth consecutive matchup in which Jokic has had at least ten assists.
Meanwhile, Milwaukee took their contest against the Detroit Pistons on Monday by a conclusive 150-130 score. The game was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 83-55. Milwaukee relied on the efforts of power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, who dropped a double-double on 29 points and 12 boards, and power forward Bobby Portis, who dropped a double-double on 18 points and ten rebounds. That makes it three consecutive games in which Antetokounmpo has had at least ten rebounds.
Denver is expected to lose this next one by 7. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 5-2 against the spread when expected to lose.
Denver is now 34-14 while the Bucks sit at 30-17. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: The Nuggets rank first in the league when it comes to field goal percentage, with 51% on the season. But Milwaukee have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 45.70%, which places them fourth in the league. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV: Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $27.00
Odds
The Bucks are a solid 7-point favorite against the Nuggets, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bucks as a 6-point favorite.
Series History
Denver have won nine out of their last 14 games against Milwaukee.
- Jan 30, 2022 - Denver 136 vs. Milwaukee 100
- Nov 26, 2021 - Milwaukee 120 vs. Denver 109
- Mar 02, 2021 - Denver 128 vs. Milwaukee 97
- Feb 08, 2021 - Milwaukee 125 vs. Denver 112
- Mar 09, 2020 - Denver 109 vs. Milwaukee 95
- Jan 31, 2020 - Denver 127 vs. Milwaukee 115
- Nov 19, 2018 - Milwaukee 104 vs. Denver 98
- Nov 11, 2018 - Milwaukee 121 vs. Denver 114
- Apr 01, 2018 - Denver 128 vs. Milwaukee 125
- Feb 15, 2018 - Denver 134 vs. Milwaukee 123
- Mar 01, 2017 - Denver 110 vs. Milwaukee 98
- Feb 03, 2017 - Denver 121 vs. Milwaukee 117
- Nov 30, 2015 - Milwaukee 92 vs. Denver 74
- Nov 11, 2015 - Denver 103 vs. Milwaukee 102