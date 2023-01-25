Who's Playing

Denver @ Milwaukee

Current Records: Denver 34-14; Milwaukee 30-17

What to Know

The Denver Nuggets might have tired legs after a game yesterday as they head on the road against the Milwaukee Bucks at 8 p.m. ET Jan. 25 at Fiserv Forum. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

Denver escaped with a win on Tuesday against the New Orleans Pelicans by the margin of a single free throw, 99-98. The squad ran away with 63 points in the first half and mostly just sat on those in the second to pick up the victory. The Nuggets' center Nikola Jokic did his thing and posted a triple-double on 25 points, 11 rebounds, and ten assists. That's the fourth consecutive matchup in which Jokic has had at least ten assists.

Meanwhile, Milwaukee took their contest against the Detroit Pistons on Monday by a conclusive 150-130 score. The game was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 83-55. Milwaukee relied on the efforts of power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, who dropped a double-double on 29 points and 12 boards, and power forward Bobby Portis, who dropped a double-double on 18 points and ten rebounds. That makes it three consecutive games in which Antetokounmpo has had at least ten rebounds.

Denver is expected to lose this next one by 7. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 5-2 against the spread when expected to lose.

Denver is now 34-14 while the Bucks sit at 30-17. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: The Nuggets rank first in the league when it comes to field goal percentage, with 51% on the season. But Milwaukee have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 45.70%, which places them fourth in the league. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt

Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $27.00

Odds

The Bucks are a solid 7-point favorite against the Nuggets, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bucks as a 6-point favorite.

Series History

Denver have won nine out of their last 14 games against Milwaukee.