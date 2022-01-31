Through 1 Quarter

Both the Denver Nuggets and the Milwaukee Bucks have kept the scorekeepers busy with 65 between them one quarter in. Denver currently holds a 35-30 lead.

Center Nikola Jokic has led the way so far for the Nuggets, as he has six points and eight assists along with four rebounds and three steals. A double-double would be Jokic's fourth in a row.

Milwaukee has been led by shooting guard Grayson Allen, who so far has eight points in addition to two boards.

Who's Playing

Denver @ Milwaukee

Current Records: Denver 27-21; Milwaukee 31-20

What to Know

The Denver Nuggets are on the road again Sunday and play against the Milwaukee Bucks at 7 p.m. ET Jan. 30 at Fiserv Forum. These two teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous games.

While not quite a landslide, the game between Denver and the New Orleans Pelicans this past Friday was still a pretty decisive one as the Nuggets wrapped it up with a 116-105 win on the road. Denver's center Nikola Jokic did his thing and dropped a triple-double on 29 points, 13 rebounds, and ten dimes. That makes it three consecutive games in which Jokic has had at least ten rebounds.

Meanwhile, Milwaukee strolled past the New York Knicks with points to spare this past Friday, taking the contest 123-108. It was another big night for Milwaukee's power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, who posted a double-double on 38 points and 13 boards in addition to five assists.

Denver is expected to lose this next one by 6.5. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.

The Nuggets ended up a good deal behind the Bucks when they played in the teams' previous meeting last November, losing 120-109. Can Denver avenge their defeat, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 7 p.m. ET

Sunday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt

Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $50.96

Odds

The Bucks are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Nuggets, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Denver have won eight out of their last 13 games against Milwaukee.

Injury Report for Milwaukee

Rodney Hood: Game-Time Decision (Achilles)

George Hill: Out (Neck)

Brook Lopez: Out (Back)

Injury Report for Denver