Through 1 Quarter
Both the Denver Nuggets and the Milwaukee Bucks have kept the scorekeepers busy with 65 between them one quarter in. Denver currently holds a 35-30 lead.
Center Nikola Jokic has led the way so far for the Nuggets, as he has six points and eight assists along with four rebounds and three steals. A double-double would be Jokic's fourth in a row.
Milwaukee has been led by shooting guard Grayson Allen, who so far has eight points in addition to two boards.
Who's Playing
Denver @ Milwaukee
Current Records: Denver 27-21; Milwaukee 31-20
What to Know
The Denver Nuggets are on the road again Sunday and play against the Milwaukee Bucks at 7 p.m. ET Jan. 30 at Fiserv Forum. These two teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous games.
While not quite a landslide, the game between Denver and the New Orleans Pelicans this past Friday was still a pretty decisive one as the Nuggets wrapped it up with a 116-105 win on the road. Denver's center Nikola Jokic did his thing and dropped a triple-double on 29 points, 13 rebounds, and ten dimes. That makes it three consecutive games in which Jokic has had at least ten rebounds.
Meanwhile, Milwaukee strolled past the New York Knicks with points to spare this past Friday, taking the contest 123-108. It was another big night for Milwaukee's power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, who posted a double-double on 38 points and 13 boards in addition to five assists.
Denver is expected to lose this next one by 6.5. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.
The Nuggets ended up a good deal behind the Bucks when they played in the teams' previous meeting last November, losing 120-109. Can Denver avenge their defeat, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV: Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt
- Online streaming: fuboTV


Odds
The Bucks are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Nuggets, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Denver have won eight out of their last 13 games against Milwaukee.
- Nov 26, 2021 - Milwaukee 120 vs. Denver 109
- Mar 02, 2021 - Denver 128 vs. Milwaukee 97
- Feb 08, 2021 - Milwaukee 125 vs. Denver 112
- Mar 09, 2020 - Denver 109 vs. Milwaukee 95
- Jan 31, 2020 - Denver 127 vs. Milwaukee 115
- Nov 19, 2018 - Milwaukee 104 vs. Denver 98
- Nov 11, 2018 - Milwaukee 121 vs. Denver 114
- Apr 01, 2018 - Denver 128 vs. Milwaukee 125
- Feb 15, 2018 - Denver 134 vs. Milwaukee 123
- Mar 01, 2017 - Denver 110 vs. Milwaukee 98
- Feb 03, 2017 - Denver 121 vs. Milwaukee 117
- Nov 30, 2015 - Milwaukee 92 vs. Denver 74
- Nov 11, 2015 - Denver 103 vs. Milwaukee 102
Injury Report for Milwaukee
- Rodney Hood: Game-Time Decision (Achilles)
- George Hill: Out (Neck)
- Brook Lopez: Out (Back)
Injury Report for Denver
- Aaron Gordon: Game-Time Decision (Illness)
- DeMarcus Cousins: Out (Foot)
- Jamal Murray: Out (Knee)
- Vlatko Cancar: Out (Foot)
- Michael Porter Jr.: Out (Back)