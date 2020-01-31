Bucks vs. Nuggets odds, line, spread: 2020 NBA picks, Jan. 31 predictions from advanced computer model

The Milwaukee Bucks will take on the Denver Nuggets at 9 p.m. ET on Friday at Fiserv Forum. Milwaukee is 41-6 overall and 22-2 at home, while Denver is 33-15 overall and 14-9 on the road. The Bucks have won nine in a row and 11 of 12 in January. The Nuggets have won three of their past five games. Milwaukee is favored by 9.5 points in the latest Bucks vs. Nuggets odds, while the over-under is set at 223.5. Before entering any Nuggets vs. Bucks picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Bucks vs. Nuggets spread: Bucks -9.5

Bucks vs. Nuggets over-under: 223.5 points

Bucks vs. Nuggets money line: Milwaukee -495, Denver 376

What you need to know about the Bucks

The Bucks took their matchup against Washington on Tuesday by a conclusive 151-131 score. Khris Middleton shot 7-for-10 from downtown and finished with a double-double on a career-high 51 points and 10 boards in addition to six assists. Middleton is averaging 20.2 points and 5.9 rebounds a game.

Giannis Antetokounmpo missed Tuesday's game with right shoulder soreness. He is listed as questionable for Friday.

What you need to know about the Nuggets

Denver beat Utah 106-100 on Thursday. It was another big night for Nikola Jokic, who dropped a double-double on 28 points and 10 dimes. He scored 11 points down the stretch to power the victory.

Gary Harris missed Thursday's game for personal reasons and his availability for Friday is unknown.

Milwaukee ranks first in the league when it comes to points per game, with 120 on average. But Denver enters the game with only 105.9 points allowed per game on average, good for fourth best in the league.

