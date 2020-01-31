Bucks vs. Nuggets odds, line, spread: 2020 NBA picks, Jan. 31 predictions from advanced computer model
The SportsLine Projection Model has a pick for the clash between the Nuggets and Bucks.
The Milwaukee Bucks will take on the Denver Nuggets at 9 p.m. ET on Friday at Fiserv Forum. Milwaukee is 41-6 overall and 22-2 at home, while Denver is 33-15 overall and 14-9 on the road. The Bucks have won nine in a row and 11 of 12 in January. The Nuggets have won three of their past five games. Milwaukee is favored by 9.5 points in the latest Bucks vs. Nuggets odds, while the over-under is set at 223.5. Before entering any Nuggets vs. Bucks picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.
The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and last season it returned a whopping $4,280 on its top-rated NBA spread and money line picks. It's already returned almost $3,000 in profit on all top-rated NBA picks during the 2019-20 season and entered Week 15 on a blistering 33-16 run on all top-rated NBA spread picks. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.
Now, the model has set its sights on Bucks vs. Nuggets. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Bucks vs. Nuggets:
- Bucks vs. Nuggets spread: Bucks -9.5
- Bucks vs. Nuggets over-under: 223.5 points
- Bucks vs. Nuggets money line: Milwaukee -495, Denver 376
What you need to know about the Bucks
The Bucks took their matchup against Washington on Tuesday by a conclusive 151-131 score. Khris Middleton shot 7-for-10 from downtown and finished with a double-double on a career-high 51 points and 10 boards in addition to six assists. Middleton is averaging 20.2 points and 5.9 rebounds a game.
Giannis Antetokounmpo missed Tuesday's game with right shoulder soreness. He is listed as questionable for Friday.
What you need to know about the Nuggets
Denver beat Utah 106-100 on Thursday. It was another big night for Nikola Jokic, who dropped a double-double on 28 points and 10 dimes. He scored 11 points down the stretch to power the victory.
Gary Harris missed Thursday's game for personal reasons and his availability for Friday is unknown.
Milwaukee ranks first in the league when it comes to points per game, with 120 on average. But Denver enters the game with only 105.9 points allowed per game on average, good for fourth best in the league.
How to make Nuggets vs. Bucks picks
The model has simulated Bucks vs. Nuggets 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning over, and it also says one side of the spread has all the value. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.
So who wins Nuggets vs. Bucks? And which side of the spread has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Nuggets vs. Bucks spread you need to jump on Friday, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
First-time All-Stars react
The NBA announced the reserves for their annual All-Star Game on Thursday
-
Raptors vs. Pistons odds, picks, sims
The SportsLine Projection Model has simulated Friday's Raptors vs. Pistons matchup 10,000 times.
-
Rockets vs. Mavericks odds, picks, sims
The SportsLine Projection Model has simulated Friday's Rockets vs. Mavericks matchup 10,000...
-
Pelicans vs. Grizzlies odds, picks, sims
The SportsLine Projection Model has simulated Friday's Grizzlies vs. Pelicans matchup 10,000...
-
Jokic leads Denver to wild win over Utah
The late night action in Denver was unrelenting
-
All-Star reserves announced: Takeaways
We look at the players who made the cut as All-Star reserves as well as look at the biggest...
-
Live updates: ASG reserves announced
The NBA unveiled the remaining All-Stars Thursday for February's star-studded exhibition
-
Kobe Bryant dies at 41: Latest updates
The five-time NBA champion was one of nine people who died in a helicopter crash in Los Angeles...