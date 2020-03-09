Bucks vs. Nuggets odds, line, spread: 2020 NBA picks, March 9 predictions from model on 49-31 roll

The Milwaukee Bucks (53-11) will face a tough challenge on Monday evening with a visit to Colorado to face the Denver Nuggets (42-21). Giannis Antetokounmpo will be out with a knee injury, and the Bucks will be on the second night of a back-to-back set. The Nuggets project to be at full strength from an injury standpoint.

Tip-off is at 9 p.m. ET at Pepsi Center. Sportsbooks list Denver as a 3.5-point home favorite, up a point from the opening lin, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 221.5 in the latest Bucks vs. Nuggets odds.

Bucks vs. Nuggets spread: Nuggets -3.5

Bucks vs. Nuggets over-under: 221.5 points

Bucks vs. Nuggets money line: Nuggets -169, Bucks +140

MIL: The Bucks are 1-4 against the spread in the last five games

DEN: The Nuggets are 2-7 against the spread in the last nine games

Why the Bucks can cover

The model has considered that the Bucks are in a difficult scheduling spot on a back-to-back but, in short, Milwaukee has the best statistical profile of any NBA team. That is backed up by the NBA's best overall record, and Milwaukee's defense is elite by any measure. The Bucks lead the league in points allowed per possession, and they are also the best team in the NBA in shooting efficiency allowed and defensive rebounding.

On the opposite side, the Bucks are a top-three team in total offense and they have an effective shooting profile, landing No. 2 in the league in shooting efficiency. Milwaukee issues a turnover on only 14 percent of their possessions and, against a Nuggets team that has a propensity to send opponents to the free-throw line at an alarming, bottom-10 rate, the Bucks should be able to get to the charity stripe on the road.

Why the Nuggets can cover

Even so, Milwaukee isn't a lock to cover the Bucks vs. Nuggets spread. The model also has considered that the Nuggets have a stellar home record this season, winning 24 of 32 games at the Pepsi Center. Denver is one of the NBA's best offensive rebounding teams, securing 28.5 percent of their own missed shots this season, and that could be an avenue to success against Milwaukee's stellar defense.

The Nuggets are also a top-12 team in the league in shooting, efficiency, turnover avoidance and points per possession. Defensively, Denver sometimes has issues in rebounding, but the Bucks rank No. 28 in the NBA in offensive rebounding, grabbing only 22.9 percent of their own misses this season. Finally, the Nuggets enter on regular rest, with the Bucks arriving in Denver without their superstar on the second night of a challenging back-to-back set.

How to make Bucks vs. Nuggets picks

