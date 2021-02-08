The Denver Nuggets take on the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday evening in a battle of top-tier NBA squads. The Nuggets are looking to stop a two-game losing skid, with a 12-10 overall record this season. The Bucks are riding a four-game winning streak, improving to 15-8 overall in 2020-21. Jamal Murray (knee) is questionable for Denver, with Gary Harris (adductor) ruled out for the Nuggets.

Tip-off is at 9:30 p.m. ET in Denver. William Hill Sportsbook lists the Bucks as four-point favorites, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 232.5 in the latest Bucks vs. Nuggets odds. Before you make any Nuggets vs. Bucks picks, be sure to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and it returned over $5,000 in profit on its top-rated NBA picks last season. The model is up nearly $8,100 over the past two-plus seasons. Dating back to last season, it is also on a stunning 73-44 roll on top-rated picks against the spread. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Bucks vs. Nuggets. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Now, here are several NBA odds and betting trends for Nuggets vs. Bucks:

Bucks vs. Nuggets spread: Bucks -4

Bucks vs. Nuggets over-under: 232.5 points

Bucks vs. Nuggets money line: Bucks -175, Nuggets +155

MIL: The Bucks are 6-4 against the spread in the last 10 games

DEN: The Nuggets are 6-4 against the spread in the last 10 games

Latest Odds: Denver Nuggets +4 Bet Now

Why the Bucks can cover



Milwaukee's offense is elite by any description, scoring 118.9 points per 100 possessions to lead the NBA. The Bucks are also a top-tier team in effective field goal percentage (57.7 percent) and turnover rate (13.7 percent), with a top-10 mark in offensive rebound rate, pulling down 28.5 percent of their own misses.

Defensively, Milwaukee was the league's best team last season and, even with a step back so far in 2020-21, the Bucks are very strong. The Bucks are eighth in defensive rating, yielding fewer than 1.09 points per possession, and they are No. 2 in the NBA in defensive rebound rate (75.5 percent) and fast break points allowed (9.7 per game). Milwaukee is also a top-four team in free throw rate allowed and points in the paint allowed (42.3 per game), and the Bucks have the firepower to match up with Denver's explosive offense.

Why the Nuggets can cover

Denver's offense is its bread and butter, with Nikola Jokic as the centerpiece. Jokic is producing at a career-best level with 27.2 points, 11.5 rebounds and 8.6 assists per game, with Murray averaging 19.0 points per game. As a team, the Nuggets lead the league in offensive rebound rate (30.5 percent), with above-average figures in turnover rate (14.1 percent) and effective field goal percentage (54.9 percent).

Defensively, Denver isn't quite as potent, but the Nuggets are an elite defensive rebounding team, grabbing 75.1 percent of available missed shots. The Nuggets also lead the NBA in second-chance points allowed (10.4 per game), and Denver creates turnovers at an above-average rate, forcing havoc on 14.9 percent of possessions.

How to make Bucks vs. Nuggets picks

SportsLine's model is leaning under on the total, with the simulations projecting 229 points. The model also says one side of the spread hits in well over 50 percent of simulations. You can get that pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Nuggets vs. Bucks? And which side of the spread hits in well over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Bucks vs. Nuggets spread you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks.