The Denver Nuggets will take on the Milwaukee Bucks at 9 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Fiserv Forum. Milwaukee is 21-13 overall and 14-4 at home, while the Nuggets are 19-15 overall and 10-8 on the road. The Bucks defeated the Nuggets in the first matchup of the season on Feb. 8, 125-112.

Bucks vs. Nuggets spread: Bucks -7

Bucks vs. Nuggets over-under: 235 points

What you need to know about the Bucks

Milwaukee beat the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday, 105-100. Giannis Antetokounmpo notched a double-double on 36 points and 14 rebounds along with five assists. Khris Middleton had 19 points, eight assists and six rebounds. The Bucks have won five consecutive games, all against Western Conference teams.

Antetokounmpo is on a career-long four-game streak of scoring 35-plus points. He is averaging 35.6 points and 13.8 rebounds during the Bucks' five-game winning streak. Middleton had a career-high 12 assists and scored 29 points in the first meeting with Denver this season.

What you need to know about the Nuggets

Denver topped the Chicago Bulls 118-112 on Monday. Nikola Jokic almost posted a triple-double on 39 points, 14 boards, and nine assists. He scored 17 points in the fourth quarter. The Nuggets have won three of their past four games.

Jokic can register his 50th career triple-double on Tuesday. Jamal Murray scored 24 points and Michael Porter Jr. had 17 points and 15 rebounds on Monday. Paul Millsap (knee), Gary Harris (abductor strain), Facundo Campazzo (health and safety protocols) and JaMychal Green (shoulder) will remain out on Tuesday.

