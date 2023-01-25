The Denver Nuggets will play the second game of their three-game road trip when they face the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday night. Denver has won 10 of its last 11 games and is coming off a 99-98 win over New Orleans on Tuesday. Milwaukee has won three of its last four games, pouring in a season-high 150 points in a blowout win over Detroit on Monday.

Bucks vs. Nuggets spread: Bucks -8

Bucks vs. Nuggets over/under: 231.5 points

Bucks vs. Nuggets money line: Milwaukee -335, Denver +260

Why the Bucks can cover

Milwaukee star Giannis Antetokounmpo returned to the lineup on Monday following a five-game absence, pouring in 20 of his 29 points in the first quarter of a 150-130 win against Detroit. The two-time MVP paired up with three-time All-Star Khris Middleton for the first time in more than a month, as Middleton had not played since Dec. 15 due to a sore right knee. Milwaukee fell two points shy of the NBA record for first-quarter points, blasting the Pistons for 49 points in the opening frame.

The Bucks led 83-55 at halftime, had 115 points after three quarters and cruised to the finish line in the fourth quarter. Middleton scored eight points and dished out four assists in just 15 minutes of action on Monday, but he could be stretched out further on Wednesday. Milwaukee has covered the spread in five of its last six games as the favorite, while Denver has only covered twice in its last six contests.

Why the Nuggets can cover

Denver star Nikola Jokic has missed two games due to left hamstring tightness, but he returned in a 99-98 win over New Orleans on Tuesday. Jokic tallied 25 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists in a triple-double effort, which was his fourth straight and his 15th this season. The Nuggets blew a 19-point third-quarter lead, but Jokic hit a game-winning jumper in the final 20 seconds.

Head coach Michael Malone also rejoined the team after being away for four games due to the league's health and safety protocol. The Nuggets have been one of the hottest teams in the NBA in 2023, winning 10 of their last 11 games. They are 14-6 in their last 20 games against Milwaukee, covering the spread in four of the last six meetings.

