A cross-conference battle features the Denver Nuggets (36-17) traveling to take on the Milwaukee Bucks (34-19) on Monday. The Nuggets had their three-game win streak halted on Friday as the Sacramento Kings blew out Denver 135-106. Meanwhile, Milwaukee got back in the win column last time out. On Feb. 9, the Bucks topped the Hornets 120-84. Khris Middleton (ankle) is out for Milwaukee.

Tipoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee. Denver is a 1.5-point favorite in the latest Nuggets vs. Bucks odds via SportsLine consensus. The over/under for total points is 231.5. Before making any Bucks vs. Nuggets picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

Nuggets vs. Bucks spread: Denver -1.5

Nuggets vs. Bucks over/under 231.5 points

Nuggets vs. Bucks money line: Denver -120, Milwaukee +100

DEN: The Denver Nuggets have hit the game total Under in 54 of their last 86 games

MIL: The Milwaukee Bucks have hit the 1H ML in 34 of their last 44 games at home

Why the Nuggets can cover

The Nuggets have an elite offense. Denver ranks sixth in the league in field-goal percentage (49.3%) and fifth in assists (28.8). Center Nikola Jokic is the engine for this squad. Jokic has outstanding court vision as a playmaker with a smooth offensive arsenal. The six-time All-Star is fourth in the NBA in rebounds (12.2) and assists (9) with 26.2 points per game. On Feb. 8 against the Lakers, Jokic logged 24 points, 13 boards and nine assists.

Forward Aaron Gordon brings tremendous athleticism to the frontcourt. Gordon finishes above the rim with ease. The Arizona product puts up 13.6 points and 6.5 boards per contest.

Why the Bucks can cover

Forward Giannis Antetokounmpo is a virtually unstoppable playmaker for Milwaukee. The two-time MVP ranks third in the NBA in points (30.7), sixth in rebounds (11.2) and is 10th in field-goal percentage (60.7). On Feb. 6, Antetokounmpo totaled 34 points, 10 rebounds and six assists.

Guard Damian Lillard can pile up points in a variety of ways. Lillard has a sweet jumper to stretch the floor but also does a great job setting up his teammates. The eight-time All-Star averages 25 points, 6.8 assists and shoots 92% from the charity stripe. In his last outing, Lillard dropped 26 points and eight dimes.

How to make Nuggets vs. Bucks picks

