No Giannis Antetokounmpo, no problem for the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 1 against the Indiana Pacers, as they cruised to a 15-point win behind Damian Lillard. The eight-time All-Star poured in all 35 of his points in the first half to set a new Bucks playoff franchise record for scoring in a half and essentially end the game.

Many thought the Pacers had a chance to steal this series given Antetokounmpo's absence, and perhaps they still do, but they'll need to play far better than they did on Sunday to make that happen. Everyone not named Pascal Siakam shot a combined 21-of-66 from the field.

Ahead of Game 2, here's everything you need to know:

Bucks vs. Pacers Game 2

Date: Tuesday, April 23 | Time : 8:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday, April 23 | : 8:30 p.m. ET Location: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV channel: NBA TV | Live stream : fubo (try for free)

NBA TV | : fubo (try for free) Odds: Bucks -1.5 | O/U 222.5

Bucks: The big question for the Bucks is Giannis Antetokounmpo's status, and that will remain the case until he makes his return from a calf strain that has sidelined him since April 9. Antetokounmpo went through a "maintenance day" on Monday, according to Doc Rivers, who added that the team's Game 1 win will not change their approach to his injury management. Shams Charania reported a two-to-four week timeline for Antetokounmpo, and Game 2 will be exactly two weeks from when the strain happened. There is a chance he plays, but Game 3 seems more likely.

Pacers: The Pacers' offense simply has to be better in Game 2. Their formula for success all season long has been outscoring teams behind their lightning-fast pace and 3-point barrages. In Game 1 they only had 12 fastbreak points and shot 8-of-38 from behind the arc, including 6-of-31 on wide open 3s. Those 31 wide open triples were more than any other team has generated in the playoffs so far, so they will get opportunities against the Bucks' defense, but they have to take advantage of them.

I thought the Pacers could win this series before it started, and I'm not giving up on that idea just yet. I think they'll be far more prepared for the moment in Game 2 and shoot the ball a whole lot better. As for the Bucks, they haven't been super consistent in recent weeks and are unlikely to have Antetokounmpo back for this one. Pick: Pacers +1.5