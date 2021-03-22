Who's Playing
Indiana @ Milwaukee
Current Records: Indiana 19-22; Milwaukee 27-14
What to Know
The Indiana Pacers might have tired legs after a game yesterday as they head on the road against the Milwaukee Bucks at 9 p.m. ET March 22 at Fiserv Forum. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous games.
It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Indiana ultimately got the result they were hoping for on Sunday with a 109-106 victory over the Miami Heat. Power forward Domantas Sabonis (17 points), center Myles Turner (16 points), small forward Justin Holiday (15 points), and small forward Doug McDermott (15 points) were the top scorers for the Pacers. That makes it three consecutive games in which Domantas Sabonis has had at least 11 rebounds.
Meanwhile, Milwaukee picked up a 120-113 win over the San Antonio Spurs this past Saturday. It was another big night for the Bucks' power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, who almost posted a triple-double on 26 points, 15 assists, and eight rebounds.
Indiana is expected to lose this next one by 5.5. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
The wins brought Indiana up to 19-22 and Milwaukee to 27-14. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Pacers come into the matchup boasting the fourth most steals per game in the league at 8.59. But the Bucks enter the matchup with only 6.8 steals given up per game on average, good for third best in the league. Ball control might end up being a major factor in this one.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV: NBATV
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Bucks are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Pacers, according to the latest NBA odds.
The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Bucks as a 10.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -113
Series History
Milwaukee have won 12 out of their last 21 games against Indiana.
- Feb 03, 2021 - Milwaukee 130 vs. Indiana 110
- Mar 04, 2020 - Milwaukee 119 vs. Indiana 100
- Feb 12, 2020 - Indiana 118 vs. Milwaukee 111
- Dec 22, 2019 - Milwaukee 117 vs. Indiana 89
- Nov 16, 2019 - Milwaukee 102 vs. Indiana 83
- Mar 07, 2019 - Milwaukee 117 vs. Indiana 98
- Feb 13, 2019 - Milwaukee 106 vs. Indiana 97
- Dec 12, 2018 - Indiana 113 vs. Milwaukee 97
- Oct 19, 2018 - Milwaukee 118 vs. Indiana 101
- Mar 05, 2018 - Indiana 92 vs. Milwaukee 89
- Mar 02, 2018 - Indiana 103 vs. Milwaukee 96
- Jan 08, 2018 - Indiana 109 vs. Milwaukee 96
- Jan 03, 2018 - Milwaukee 122 vs. Indiana 101
- Apr 06, 2017 - Indiana 104 vs. Milwaukee 89
- Mar 10, 2017 - Milwaukee 99 vs. Indiana 85
- Feb 11, 2017 - Milwaukee 116 vs. Indiana 100
- Nov 03, 2016 - Milwaukee 125 vs. Indiana 107
- Apr 13, 2016 - Indiana 97 vs. Milwaukee 92
- Mar 02, 2016 - Indiana 104 vs. Milwaukee 99
- Dec 31, 2015 - Milwaukee 120 vs. Indiana 116
- Nov 21, 2015 - Indiana 123 vs. Milwaukee 86