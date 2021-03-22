Who's Playing

Indiana @ Milwaukee

Current Records: Indiana 19-22; Milwaukee 27-14

What to Know

The Indiana Pacers might have tired legs after a game yesterday as they head on the road against the Milwaukee Bucks at 9 p.m. ET March 22 at Fiserv Forum. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous games.

It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Indiana ultimately got the result they were hoping for on Sunday with a 109-106 victory over the Miami Heat. Power forward Domantas Sabonis (17 points), center Myles Turner (16 points), small forward Justin Holiday (15 points), and small forward Doug McDermott (15 points) were the top scorers for the Pacers. That makes it three consecutive games in which Domantas Sabonis has had at least 11 rebounds.

Meanwhile, Milwaukee picked up a 120-113 win over the San Antonio Spurs this past Saturday. It was another big night for the Bucks' power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, who almost posted a triple-double on 26 points, 15 assists, and eight rebounds.

Indiana is expected to lose this next one by 5.5. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

The wins brought Indiana up to 19-22 and Milwaukee to 27-14. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Pacers come into the matchup boasting the fourth most steals per game in the league at 8.59. But the Bucks enter the matchup with only 6.8 steals given up per game on average, good for third best in the league. Ball control might end up being a major factor in this one.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 9 p.m. ET

Monday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: NBATV

Odds

The Bucks are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Pacers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Bucks as a 10.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -113

Series History

Milwaukee have won 12 out of their last 21 games against Indiana.