Bucks vs. Pacers: How to watch NBA online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who's Playing

Indiana @ Milwaukee

Current Records: Indiana 37-24; Milwaukee 52-9

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Milwaukee Bucks are heading back home. Milwaukee and the Indiana Pacers will face off in a Central Division battle at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday at Fiserv Forum. The Bucks are expected to win again but are hoping to meet expectations this time.

Milwaukee received a tough blow on Monday as they fell 105-89 to the Miami Heat. Small forward Khris Middleton had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with 12 points on 4-for-16 shooting in his 27 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, Indiana didn't have too much breathing room in their game with the San Antonio Spurs on Monday, but they still walked away with a 116-111 victory. Among those leading the charge for Indiana was point guard Malcolm Brogdon, who had 26 points and seven assists in addition to six boards.

This next matchup looks promising for Milwaukee, who are favored by a full 11 points. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past two games, so buyers beware.

The Bucks are now 52-9 while Indiana sits at 37-24. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Milwaukee have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 41%, which places them first in the league. But Indiana enters the contest with a 47.60% field goal percentage, good for third best in the league. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $37.78

Odds

The Bucks are a big 11-point favorite against the Pacers, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 11-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 222

Series History

Milwaukee have won ten out of their last 19 games against Indiana.