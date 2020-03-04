Bucks vs. Pacers: How to watch NBA online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
How to watch Bucks vs. Pacers basketball game
Who's Playing
Indiana @ Milwaukee
Current Records: Indiana 37-24; Milwaukee 52-9
What to Know
After two games on the road, the Milwaukee Bucks are heading back home. Milwaukee and the Indiana Pacers will face off in a Central Division battle at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday at Fiserv Forum. The Bucks are expected to win again but are hoping to meet expectations this time.
Milwaukee received a tough blow on Monday as they fell 105-89 to the Miami Heat. Small forward Khris Middleton had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with 12 points on 4-for-16 shooting in his 27 minutes on the court.
Meanwhile, Indiana didn't have too much breathing room in their game with the San Antonio Spurs on Monday, but they still walked away with a 116-111 victory. Among those leading the charge for Indiana was point guard Malcolm Brogdon, who had 26 points and seven assists in addition to six boards.
This next matchup looks promising for Milwaukee, who are favored by a full 11 points. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past two games, so buyers beware.
The Bucks are now 52-9 while Indiana sits at 37-24. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Milwaukee have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 41%, which places them first in the league. But Indiana enters the contest with a 47.60% field goal percentage, good for third best in the league. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV: ESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $37.78
Odds
The Bucks are a big 11-point favorite against the Pacers, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 11-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 222
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Milwaukee have won ten out of their last 19 games against Indiana.
- Feb 12, 2020 - Indiana 118 vs. Milwaukee 111
- Dec 22, 2019 - Milwaukee 117 vs. Indiana 89
- Nov 16, 2019 - Milwaukee 102 vs. Indiana 83
- Mar 07, 2019 - Milwaukee 117 vs. Indiana 98
- Feb 13, 2019 - Milwaukee 106 vs. Indiana 97
- Dec 12, 2018 - Indiana 113 vs. Milwaukee 97
- Oct 19, 2018 - Milwaukee 118 vs. Indiana 101
- Mar 05, 2018 - Indiana 92 vs. Milwaukee 89
- Mar 02, 2018 - Indiana 103 vs. Milwaukee 96
- Jan 08, 2018 - Indiana 109 vs. Milwaukee 96
- Jan 03, 2018 - Milwaukee 122 vs. Indiana 101
- Apr 06, 2017 - Indiana 104 vs. Milwaukee 89
- Mar 10, 2017 - Milwaukee 99 vs. Indiana 85
- Feb 11, 2017 - Milwaukee 116 vs. Indiana 100
- Nov 03, 2016 - Milwaukee 125 vs. Indiana 107
- Apr 13, 2016 - Indiana 97 vs. Milwaukee 92
- Mar 02, 2016 - Indiana 104 vs. Milwaukee 99
- Dec 31, 2015 - Milwaukee 120 vs. Indiana 116
- Nov 21, 2015 - Indiana 123 vs. Milwaukee 86
