Who's Playing
Indiana @ Milwaukee
Current Records: Indiana 31-38; Milwaukee 50-19
What to Know
The Indiana Pacers haven't won a contest against the Milwaukee Bucks since Feb. 12 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought Thursday. The Pacers will take on Milwaukee at 8 p.m. ET at Fiserv Forum after having had a few days off. Indiana needs to shore up a defense that is allowing 117.91 points per matchup.
Things couldn't have gone much worse for Indiana as they lost 117-97 to the Detroit Pistons on Monday. Indiana was down 91-68 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. A silver lining for them was the play of shooting guard Jordan Nwora, who had 20 points.
Meanwhile, Milwaukee didn't have too much trouble with the Phoenix Suns on the road on Tuesday as they won 116-104. The Bucks' power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo did his thing and almost posted a triple-double on 36 points, 11 boards, and eight assists. That makes it four consecutive games in which Antetokounmpo has had at least ten rebounds.
Milwaukee's victory lifted them to 50-19 while Indiana's loss dropped them down to 31-38. We'll see if Milwaukee can repeat their recent success or if the Pacers bounce back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV: Bally Sports Midwest - Indiana
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $44.00
Odds
The Bucks are a big 13.5-point favorite against the Pacers, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 13.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Series History
Milwaukee have won 20 out of their last 29 games against Indiana.
- Jan 27, 2023 - Milwaukee 141 vs. Indiana 131
- Jan 16, 2023 - Milwaukee 132 vs. Indiana 119
- Feb 15, 2022 - Milwaukee 128 vs. Indiana 119
- Dec 15, 2021 - Milwaukee 114 vs. Indiana 99
- Nov 28, 2021 - Milwaukee 118 vs. Indiana 100
- Oct 25, 2021 - Milwaukee 119 vs. Indiana 109
- May 13, 2021 - Milwaukee 142 vs. Indiana 133
- Mar 22, 2021 - Milwaukee 140 vs. Indiana 113
- Feb 03, 2021 - Milwaukee 130 vs. Indiana 110
- Mar 04, 2020 - Milwaukee 119 vs. Indiana 100
- Feb 12, 2020 - Indiana 118 vs. Milwaukee 111
- Dec 22, 2019 - Milwaukee 117 vs. Indiana 89
- Nov 16, 2019 - Milwaukee 102 vs. Indiana 83
- Mar 07, 2019 - Milwaukee 117 vs. Indiana 98
- Feb 13, 2019 - Milwaukee 106 vs. Indiana 97
- Dec 12, 2018 - Indiana 113 vs. Milwaukee 97
- Oct 19, 2018 - Milwaukee 118 vs. Indiana 101
- Mar 05, 2018 - Indiana 92 vs. Milwaukee 89
- Mar 02, 2018 - Indiana 103 vs. Milwaukee 96
- Jan 08, 2018 - Indiana 109 vs. Milwaukee 96
- Jan 03, 2018 - Milwaukee 122 vs. Indiana 101
- Apr 06, 2017 - Indiana 104 vs. Milwaukee 89
- Mar 10, 2017 - Milwaukee 99 vs. Indiana 85
- Feb 11, 2017 - Milwaukee 116 vs. Indiana 100
- Nov 03, 2016 - Milwaukee 125 vs. Indiana 107
- Apr 13, 2016 - Indiana 97 vs. Milwaukee 92
- Mar 02, 2016 - Indiana 104 vs. Milwaukee 99
- Dec 31, 2015 - Milwaukee 120 vs. Indiana 116
- Nov 21, 2015 - Indiana 123 vs. Milwaukee 86