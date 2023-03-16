Who's Playing

Indiana @ Milwaukee

Current Records: Indiana 31-38; Milwaukee 50-19

What to Know

The Indiana Pacers haven't won a contest against the Milwaukee Bucks since Feb. 12 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought Thursday. The Pacers will take on Milwaukee at 8 p.m. ET at Fiserv Forum after having had a few days off. Indiana needs to shore up a defense that is allowing 117.91 points per matchup.

Things couldn't have gone much worse for Indiana as they lost 117-97 to the Detroit Pistons on Monday. Indiana was down 91-68 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. A silver lining for them was the play of shooting guard Jordan Nwora, who had 20 points.

Meanwhile, Milwaukee didn't have too much trouble with the Phoenix Suns on the road on Tuesday as they won 116-104. The Bucks' power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo did his thing and almost posted a triple-double on 36 points, 11 boards, and eight assists. That makes it four consecutive games in which Antetokounmpo has had at least ten rebounds.

Milwaukee's victory lifted them to 50-19 while Indiana's loss dropped them down to 31-38. We'll see if Milwaukee can repeat their recent success or if the Pacers bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: Bally Sports Midwest - Indiana

Bally Sports Midwest - Indiana Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $44.00

Odds

The Bucks are a big 13.5-point favorite against the Pacers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 13.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Series History

Milwaukee have won 20 out of their last 29 games against Indiana.