Bucks vs. Pacers live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NBA on TV, stream online

Who's Playing

Indiana @ Milwaukee

Current Records: Indiana 20-9; Milwaukee 26-4

What to Know

The Indiana Pacers have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. Indiana and the Milwaukee Bucks will face off in a Central Division battle at 7 p.m. ET on Sunday at Fiserv Forum. Indiana is currently enjoying a five-game winning streak and is looking to extend their dominance.

The stars were brightly shining for the Pacers in a 119-105 victory over the Sacramento Kings last week. The Pacers' success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but SF T.J. Warren led the charge as he had 23 points.

Meanwhile, Milwaukee was the big favorite in their most recent contest, and for good reason. They made easy work of the New York Knicks on Saturday and carried off a 123-102 win. Milwaukee can attribute much of their success to SF Giannis Antetokounmpo, who posted a double-double on 22 points, 11 rebounds, and ten dimes. That's three consecutive games for Antetokounmpo in which he has finished with at least a double-double.

Their wins bumped Indiana to 20-9 and Milwaukee to 26-4. A couple defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Pacers enter the matchup with only 104.2 points allowed per game on average, good for fourth best in the league. As for the Bucks, they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 41.60%, which places them first in the league. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the game.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 7 p.m. ET

Sunday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: Fox Sports Midwest - Indiana

Fox Sports Midwest - Indiana Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $64.95

Odds

The Bucks are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Pacers, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 220

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Milwaukee have won nine out of their last 17 games against Indiana.