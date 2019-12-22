Bucks vs. Pacers live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NBA on TV, stream online
How to watch Bucks vs. Pacers basketball game
Who's Playing
Indiana @ Milwaukee
Current Records: Indiana 20-9; Milwaukee 26-4
What to Know
The Indiana Pacers have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. Indiana and the Milwaukee Bucks will face off in a Central Division battle at 7 p.m. ET on Sunday at Fiserv Forum. Indiana is currently enjoying a five-game winning streak and is looking to extend their dominance.
The stars were brightly shining for the Pacers in a 119-105 victory over the Sacramento Kings last week. The Pacers' success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but SF T.J. Warren led the charge as he had 23 points.
Meanwhile, Milwaukee was the big favorite in their most recent contest, and for good reason. They made easy work of the New York Knicks on Saturday and carried off a 123-102 win. Milwaukee can attribute much of their success to SF Giannis Antetokounmpo, who posted a double-double on 22 points, 11 rebounds, and ten dimes. That's three consecutive games for Antetokounmpo in which he has finished with at least a double-double.
Their wins bumped Indiana to 20-9 and Milwaukee to 26-4. A couple defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Pacers enter the matchup with only 104.2 points allowed per game on average, good for fourth best in the league. As for the Bucks, they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 41.60%, which places them first in the league. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the game.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV: Fox Sports Midwest - Indiana
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $64.95
Odds
The Bucks are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Pacers, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 220
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Milwaukee have won nine out of their last 17 games against Indiana.
- Nov 16, 2019 - Milwaukee 102 vs. Indiana 83
- Mar 07, 2019 - Milwaukee 117 vs. Indiana 98
- Feb 13, 2019 - Milwaukee 106 vs. Indiana 97
- Dec 12, 2018 - Indiana 113 vs. Milwaukee 97
- Oct 19, 2018 - Milwaukee 118 vs. Indiana 101
- Mar 05, 2018 - Indiana 92 vs. Milwaukee 89
- Mar 02, 2018 - Indiana 103 vs. Milwaukee 96
- Jan 08, 2018 - Indiana 109 vs. Milwaukee 96
- Jan 03, 2018 - Milwaukee 122 vs. Indiana 101
- Apr 06, 2017 - Indiana 104 vs. Milwaukee 89
- Mar 10, 2017 - Milwaukee 99 vs. Indiana 85
- Feb 11, 2017 - Milwaukee 116 vs. Indiana 100
- Nov 03, 2016 - Milwaukee 125 vs. Indiana 107
- Apr 13, 2016 - Indiana 97 vs. Milwaukee 92
- Mar 02, 2016 - Indiana 104 vs. Milwaukee 99
- Dec 31, 2015 - Milwaukee 120 vs. Indiana 116
- Nov 21, 2015 - Indiana 123 vs. Milwaukee 86
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
NBA DFS advice, Dec. 22 picks, advice
Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2 million in career earnings, gives optimal lineup advice
-
Harden passes Baylor for 40-point nights
Harden led the Rockets to a 139-125 win over the Suns
-
Young goes for 47, Hawks lose again
This was the second time this week that Young went for 40-plus in a loss
-
Wizards' Thomas confronts fans in stands
Thomas went into the crowd late in the fourth quarter, and exchanged words with the offending...
-
Luka Doncic near deal with Jordan Brand
Here's what you need to know about Luka Doncic and Jordan Brand coming together
-
LeBron doubtful due to muscle strain
James has yet to miss a game during his 17th NBA season
-
76ers open season with win over Celtics
The Sixers got their season started with a big win over the Celtics
-
Siakam shines, Lonzo benched in Raps win
Five takeaways from Toronto's opening-night OT win over New Orleans