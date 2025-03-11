The Milwaukee Bucks (36-27) and the Indiana Pacers (35-28) are set to link up in an Eastern Conference tilt on Tuesday. The Bucks are looking to get back on track after dropping two straight games. The Cleveland Cavaliers beat Milwaukee 112-100 on Sunday. In the meantime, Indiana has lost three games in a row. On Monday, the Chicago Bulls topped the Pacers 121-103. Damian Lillard (groin) and Giannis Antetokounmpo (calf) are probable for the Bucks. Tyrese Haliburton (hip) missed Monday's game for the Pacers and is day-to-day.

Tipoff from Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Ind., is at 7:30 p.m. ET. The Bucks are 3.5-point favorites in the latest Bucks vs. Pacers odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 234.5.

Bucks vs. Pacers spread: Bucks -3.5

Bucks vs. Pacers over/under: 234.5 points

Bucks vs. Pacers money line: Milwaukee -158, Indiana +134

MIL: Bucks are 30-33-1 against the spread this season

IND: Pacers are 30-32-1 against the spread this season

Bucks vs. Pacers streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why the Bucks can cover

Antetokounmpo finds ways to overpower opponent in the lane. He uses his length and speed to be effective, ranking second in the league in points (30.9), sixth in rebounds (12) and eighth in field-goal percentage (60.5%). He's logged a double-double in three of his last four games. On March 8 against the Magic, Antetokounmpo had 37 points and 11 rebounds.

Lillard is a knockdown shooter on the perimeter with the court vision to set his teammates up. Lillard is 11th in the NBA in points (25.5) and ninth in assists (7.1) while shooting 37.8% from downtown. He's tallied 22-plus points and at least five assists in four of his last five games. In the March 5 win over the Dallas Mavericks, Lillard had 34 points and five dimes.

Why the Pacers can cover

Forward Pascal Siakam can handle the rock and create his own shot with ease. He averages 20.8 points, 7.2 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game. He also shoots 52% from the field. Siakam has scored 30-plus points in two of his last six games. In the March 6 contest against the Hawks, the 30-year-old finished with 35 points and nine boards.

Guard Bennedict Mathurin is an athletic ball-handler and playmaker for Indiana. He puts up 16.4 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game. Mathurin has 17 games with 20-plus points this campaign. On March 8 versus the Hawks, the Arizona product had 30 points, eight boards and five dimes.

