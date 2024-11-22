The Milwaukee Bucks (6-9) and the Indiana Pacers (6-9) are set to battle on Friday in an Eastern Conference Group B matchup in the 2024 NBA Cup. The Pacers are on a two-game losing streak, falling 130-113 to the Houston Rockets on Wednesday. Meanwhile, the Bucks have won two games in a row. In their previous contest, the Bucks beat the Chicago Bulls 122-106. Khris Middleton (ankle) remains out for Milwaukee.

Tip-off from Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee is set for 8 p.m. ET. Milwaukee is a 5.5-point favorite in the latest Bucks vs. Pacers odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 237.5. Milwaukee is a -185 favorite (risk $185 to win $100) on the money line.

Pacers vs. Bucks spread: Milwaukee -5.5

Pacers vs. Bucks over/under: 237.5 points

Pacers vs. Bucks money line: Milwaukee -214, Indiana +177

MIL: The Milwaukee Bucks have hit the 4Q Under in 44 of their last 72 games

IND: The Indiana Pacers have hit the Over in 27 of their last 37 games

Why the Pacers can cover

Forward Pascal Siakam has been Indiana's best player thus far, leading the team in points (20.5) with 6.3 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game. The 30-year-old has scored at least 20 points in three straight games. In his last outing, Siakam had 21 points, four rebounds and two steals.

Why the Bucks can cover

Forward Giannis Antetokounmpo is first in the NBA in scoring (32.1), fifth in rebounds (12.1) and seventh in field-goal percentage (61%). He's logged 40-plus points in two of his last four games. In Wednesday's win over the Bulls, Antetokounmpo finished with 41 points, nine rebounds, and eight assists.

