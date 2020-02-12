Bucks vs. Pacers odds, line, spread: 2020 NBA picks, Feb. 12 predictions from model on 35-19 roll

Mike Budenholzer and the Milwaukee Bucks will be tested in interesting fashion on Wednesday evening with a road tilt against the Indiana Pacers. While the Bucks are the best team in the NBA by a wide margin this season, Milwaukee will operate without three key pieces in this matchup, headlined by Giannis Antetokounmpo. The reigning NBA MVP will miss his second straight game for personal reasons, while George Hill (hamstring) and Kyle Korver (back) will also be absent.

Tip-off is at 7:30 p.m. ET at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Sportsbooks list the Bucks as two-point road favorites, up slightly from the opener, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 222.5 in the latest Bucks vs. Pacers odds. Before you make any Pacers vs. Bucks picks or NBA predictions, see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and last season it returned a whopping $4,280 on its top-rated NBA spread and money line picks. It's already returned almost $3,000 in profit on all top-rated NBA picks during the 2019-20 season and entered Week 17 on a blistering 35-19 run on all top-rated NBA spread picks. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Bucks vs. Pacers. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the NBA odds and trends for Pacers vs. Bucks:

Bucks vs. Pacers spread: Milwaukee -2

Bucks vs. Pacers over-under: 222.5 points

Bucks vs. Pacers money line: Bucks -127, Pacers +106

MIL: The Bucks are 31-22 against the spread this season

IND: The Pacers are 1-5 against the spread in their last six games

Why the Bucks can cover

The model knows that the Bucks aren't quite the same team without Antetokounmpo on the floor, which makes sense given his two-way dominance. However, Milwaukee is 5-0 in games without Antetokounmpo this season, giving the visitors some reason for optimism. Even without their centerpiece, the Bucks are one of the best teams in the NBA on both ends of the floor, sporting top-two rankings on both offense and defense.

Offensively, Khris Middleton and Eric Bledsoe will be asked to step up to maintain efficiency, and the system designed by Budenholzer should aid in that effort. Defensively, the Bucks have been thoroughly dominant this season, leading the NBA in shooting efficiency allowed, defensive rebounding and points allowed per possession. That effectiveness should travel in this divisional face-off.

Why the Pacers can cover

Even so, Milwaukee isn't a lock to cover the Bucks vs. Pacers spread. The model knows that the Pacers have lost six games in a row and, on paper, a matchup with the Bucks is perilous. Still, Indiana catches a break without Antetokounmpo in the mix, and there are strengths for Nate McMillan's team to focus on against Milwaukee. The Pacers are one of the best teams in the NBA at preventing turnovers, and the Bucks don't create much havoc in the turnover battle defensively.

Milwaukee is elite at contesting shots, but that should be weakened without Antetokounmpo and the Pacers maintain top-10 shooting efficiency. The Pacers have a weakness on the defensive glass, but the Bucks hardly ever crash the offensive boards, giving Indiana license to be aggressive and attempt to inject its fast-break offense with a bit of extra life.

How to make Bucks vs. Pacers picks

SportsLine's model is leaning under on the total, with Antetokounmpo out of the lineup for Milwaukee and the Indiana duo of Domantas Sabonis and TJ Warren both projected to fall short of their scoring averages. The model also says one side of the Bucks vs. Pacers spread has all the value.

So who wins Bucks vs. Pacers? And which side of the spread has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Pacers vs. Bucks spread you need to jump on Wednesday, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks, and find out.