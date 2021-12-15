The Milwaukee Bucks and the Indiana Pacers are set to square off in a Central Division matchup at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday at the Fiserv Forum. The Bucks are 18-11 overall and 9-4 at home, while Indiana is 12-17 overall and 3-10 on the road. Milwaukee has split its last four games. The Pacers, meanwhile, had a three-game winning streak snapped on Monday.

Bucks vs. Pacers spread: Bucks +2

Bucks vs. Pacers over-under: 217 points

What you need to know about the Bucks

Milwaukee lost to the Boston Celtics on Monday, 117-103 on the road. Jrue Holiday had 20 points and eight assists. Giannis Antetokounmpo finished with 20 points and eight rebounds. He will miss Wednesday's game due to health and safety protocols. Donte DiVincenzo will also be out on Wednesday.

The Bucks missed 12 of their last 15 shots in the first half on Monday. Khris Middleton (knee) is questionable for Wednesday's game. Milwaukee has won each of its last eight home games.

What you need to know about the Pacers

Indiana fell to the Golden State Warriors on Monday, 102-100. The Pacers scored only 16 points in the final quarter. Myles Turner finished with six points on 1-for-10 shooting in his 35 minutes on the court. He had 10 rebounds and four blocked shots.

The Pacers missed 23-of-30 3-point attempts on Monday. Domantas Sabonis double-doubled with 30 points and 11 rebounds. Justin Holiday (conditioning) is questionable for Wednesday's game.

