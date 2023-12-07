Only four teams remain in the hunt for the NBA's inaugural In-Season Tournament title. On Thursday, the league will showcase a pair of semifinal matchups, with the opener pitting the Indiana Pacers against the Milwaukee Bucks in Las Vegas. T-Mobile Arena hosts the matchup, with the Bucks entering at 15-6 overall and 5-1 in the last six games. The Pacers are 11-8 this season, headlined by the league's most prolific offense and an impressive win over the Boston Celtics in the quarterfinal.

Pacers vs. Bucks spread: Bucks -4.5

Pacers vs. Bucks over/under: 254.5 points

Pacers vs. Bucks money line: Bucks -185, Pacers +156

Indiana: The Pacers are 11-8 against the spread this season

Milwaukee: The Bucks are 9-11-1 against the spread this season

Why the Pacers can cover

Indiana deploys an entertaining and effective style of basketball, and it was on full display in Monday's quarterfinal win over Boston. The Pacers scored 122 points in that matchup, converting 19 of 40 attempts from beyond the 3-point arc. Indiana also generated 28 assists with only six turnovers, and the Pacers have an electric engine to the offense with Tyrese Haliburton. He put up his first career triple-double in the win over Boston, scoring 26 points, dishing out 13 assists, and grabbing 10 rebounds. Haliburton is also averaging 26.9 points per game while shooting 52% from the field and 44.7% from 3-point range, and he leads the NBA with 11.9 assists per game.

Haliburton is the centerpiece of the NBA's best offense, with the Pacers scoring more than 1.23 points per possession. Indiana is also No. 1 in the league in field goal percentage (50.9%) and 2-point percentage (59.4%), and the Pacers are near the top of the league in 3-point accuracy (38.8%) and 3-pointers per game (15.2). Indiana is also No. 1 in the NBA in assists per game (30.2), fast break points per game (17.5), and points in the paint per game (59.5). See which team to pick here.

Why the Bucks can cover

Milwaukee has one of the best offenses in the NBA, and this is also a favorable matchup for the Bucks on that side of the floor. The Bucks are scoring 119.2 points per 100 possessions, ranking in the top three of the NBA in offensive efficiency. Milwaukee is No. 2 in the league in shooting efficiency, posting a 61.4% true shooting percentage, and the Bucks are in the top six in field goal percentage (50.0%), 2-point percentage (58.4%), and 3-point percentage (38.4%).

The Pacers land near the bottom of the NBA in overall defensive efficiency, yielding more than 1.2 points per possession. Indiana also ranks in the bottom five of the league in field goal percentage allowed (50.2%), 3-point percentage allowed (39.1%), free throw attempts allowed (27.6 per game), defensive rebound rate (67.8%), second-chance points allowed (16.6 per game), and points allowed in the paint (62.6 per game). See which team to pick here.

