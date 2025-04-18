The fifth-seeded Milwaukee Bucks will take on the fourth-seeded Indiana Pacers in Game 1 of their best-of-seven NBA Eastern Conference first-round matchup on Saturday. This is the fourth playoff series between the teams with Indiana winning each of the previous three. The Bucks (48-34), who were 31-21 within the conference this season, are 20-20 on the road in 2024-25. The Pacers (50-32), who were 29-22 against Eastern Conference opponents, are 29-11 on their home court. Milwaukee will be without point guard Damian Lillard (blood clot).

Tip-off from Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis is set for 1 p.m. ET. Milwaukee won three of four regular-season matchups, including a 126-119 win in their last meeting on March 15. The Pacers are 5.5-point favorites in the latest Bucks vs. Pacers odds from DraftKings sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 225. The Pacers are -225 on the money line (risk $225 to win $100), while the Bucks are +185 (risk $100 to win $185). Before making any Bucks vs. Pacers picks, make sure to check out the NBA predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Bucks vs. Pacers spread: Indiana -5.5 at DraftKings

Bucks vs. Pacers over/under: 225 points

Bucks vs. Pacers money line: Milwaukee +185, Indiana -225

MIL: The Bucks have hit the money line in 21 of their last 32 games (+13.70 units)

IND: The Pacers have hit the money line in 40 of their last 57 games (+32.80 units)

Why the Pacers can cover

Power forward Pascal Siakam has been dominant against Milwaukee this season. In four games against the Bucks, he is averaging 24 points, 8.5 rebounds and three assists. In a 104-98 win over the Washington Wizards on April 8, he registered a double-double with 24 points, 10 rebounds, three assists and two steals. In 78 games, all starts, he is averaging 20.2 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.4 assists in 32.7 minutes.

Also helping lead the Pacers is Wisconsin native Tyrese Haliburton. The point guard has played in 73 games, all starts, and is averaging 18.6 points, 9.2 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 1.4 steals in 33.6 minutes. He has been a thorn in the Bucks' side all season, averaging a double-double with 17 points, 10.3 assists, 4.3 rebounds and two steals. In a 114-112 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on April 10, he nearly registered a triple-double with 23 points, 10 assists, eight rebounds and three blocks.

Why the Bucks can cover

Power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo has put up MVP-type numbers again this season. In 67 starts, he is averaging 30.4 points, 11.9 rebounds, 6.5 assists and 1.2 blocks in 34.2 minutes. He has crushed the Pacers during the regular season this year, averaging 30 points, 12.3 rebounds, 7.5 assists, 1.3 blocks and 1.3 steals in four games. He is coming off a triple-double in a 125-119 win at Detroit on April 11, scoring 32 points, while adding 15 assists, 11 rebounds and two blocks.

Center Brook Lopez is also a key part of Milwaukee's success. In 80 games, all starts, he is averaging 13 points, five rebounds, 1.9 blocks and 1.8 assists in 31.8 minutes. He has played well against Indiana this season, averaging 15 points, 4.8 rebounds and two assists in 31.5 minutes. He recorded a double-double in a 111-107 at New Orleans, scoring 20 points, grabbing 12 rebounds, making four blocks and dishing out three assists.

