After dropping the first two games, the Milwaukee Bucks will look to get back into the series when they battle the Indiana Pacers in Game 3 of their Eastern Conference first-round matchup in the 2025 NBA playoffs on Friday. Indiana is coming off a 123-115 win on Tuesday. The Pacers (50-32), who have won 10 of their last 12 games, were 20-20 on the road this season. The Bucks (48-34), who entered the postseason on an eight-game winning streak, were 27-14 on their home court this season.

Tipoff from Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee is set for 8 p.m. ET. Indiana has dominated the playoff series with Milwaukee, winning 12 of 16 all-time meetings. The Bucks are 5.5-point favorites in the latest Bucks vs. Pacers odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 230.5. The Bucks are -211 on the money line (risk $211 to win $100), while the Pacers are +176 (risk $100 to win $176).

Here are several NBA odds and NBA betting lines for Pacers vs. Bucks:

Pacers vs. Bucks spread: Milwaukee -5.5 at DraftKings

Pacers vs. Bucks over/under: 230.5 points

Pacers vs. Bucks money line: Milwaukee -211, Indiana +176

IND: The Pacers have hit the money line in 42 of their last 59 games (+34.80 units)

MIL: The Bucks have hit the team total over in 18 of their last 24 home games (+11.05 games)

Why the Bucks can cover

Power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo has been dominant so far in the series. In Game 2, he poured in 34 points, while grabbing 18 rebounds and dishing out seven assists in 40 minutes. He had another MVP-type regular season, averaging 30.4 points, 11.9 rebounds, 6.5 assists and 1.2 blocks in 34.2 minutes. He also has played well against Indiana during the regular season in 2024-25, averaging 30 points, 12.3 rebounds, 7.5 assists, 1.3 blocks and 1.3 steals in four games.

Point guard Damian Lillard returned to the lineup in Game 2 after missing a good chunk of time due to a DVT in his right calf. In 37 minutes of action on Tuesday, he scored 14 points, while dishing out seven assists and grabbing three rebounds. In a 126-119 win over the Pacers on March 15, he registered a double-double with 25 points, grabbed 10 rebounds and dished out eight assists. In four regular-season games against Indiana, he averaged 18.3 points, 9.3 assists and 5.5 rebounds in 36.8 minutes.

Why the Pacers can cover

Power forward Pascal Siakam continues to power the Indiana attack. He registered a double-double in Tuesday's win, scoring 24 points, while grabbing 11 rebounds, making three steals and dishing out three assists. In Game 1, he poured in 25 points, grabbed seven rebounds, dished out two assists, blocked one shot and made one steal in 33 minutes. He has played well against Milwaukee all season, and in four games, averaged 24 points, 8.5 rebounds and three assists. In 78 regular-season starts, he averaged 20.2 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.4 assists in 32.7 minutes.

Also helping lead Indiana is Wisconsin native Tyrese Haliburton, who went to high school about 100 miles north of Milwaukee. He has registered back-to-back double-doubles, including a 21-point, 12-assist and five-rebound effort in Game 2. He had 10 points, 12 assists and seven rebounds in the series opener. In 73 regular-season starts, he averaged 18.6 points, 9.2 assists and 1.4 steals in 33.6 minutes.

SportsLine's model has simulated Bucks vs. Pacers 10,000 times and is leaning Under the total, projecting 223 combined points.

