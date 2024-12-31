The Milwaukee Bucks will look to snap a two-game losing streak when they battle the Indiana Pacers in a key Central Division matchup on Tuesday afternoon. Milwaukee is coming off a 116-111 loss at Chicago on Saturday, while Indiana defeated Boston 123-114 on Sunday to avenge a 37-point loss to the Celtics two days earlier. The Bucks (16-14), who sit as the sixth seed in the East, have lost three of five. The Pacers (16-17), who are the eighth seed in the East, have dropped two of their last three games.

Tipoff from Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis is set for 3 p.m. ET. The Bucks lead the all-time regular-season series 116-96, but Indiana has won five of the last eight matchups.

Bucks vs. Pacers spread: Bucks -1.5

Bucks vs. Pacers over/under: 230 points

Bucks vs. Pacers money line: Bucks -120, Pacers +100

MIL: The Bucks have hit the game total under in 43 of their last 73 games (+10.00 units)

IND: The Pacers have hit the game total over in 35 of their last 55 games (+15.20 units)

Why the Pacers can cover

Power forward Pascal Siakam is Indiana's top offensive threat. In 33 games, all starts, he is averaging 19.8 points, 7.2 rebounds, 3.4 assists and one steal in 33.8 minutes. He is red hot from the floor, connecting on 52.2% of his field goals, including 43.8% from 3-point range, and 78.2% of his free throws. He registered a double-double with 22 points and 10 rebounds in a 120-114 loss to Oklahoma City on Thursday.

Point guard Tyrese Haliburton averages 17.8 points, 8.7 assists, 3.6 rebounds and 1.2 steals in 35.2 minutes. He poured in 31 points and added seven assists and six rebounds in the win over Boston on Sunday. He registered a double-double with 16 points and 12 assists in a 111-105 win at Golden State on Dec. 23. In a 129-117 loss at Milwaukee on Nov. 22, he nearly produced a double-double, scoring 18 points and dishing out nine assists. See which team to pick here.

Why the Bucks can cover

Power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo sat out Saturday's loss to Chicago due to illness. He is listed as questionable for this matchup. He leads the Bucks in scoring, averaging 32.7 points, 11.6 rebounds, six assists and 1.5 blocks in 35 minutes. He has started all 24 games he has played this season. He registered a triple-double with 26 points, 19 rebounds and 10 assists in a 97-81 win over Oklahoma City in the NBA Cup title game on Dec. 17.

Also leading the Bucks is point guard Damian Lillard. In the loss to Chicago, he scored 29 points, dished out 12 assists and grabbed six rebounds. In the last matchup against Indiana on Nov. 22, he posted a double-double with 24 points and 13 assists with five rebounds. In 23 games, all starts, Lillard is averaging 25.9 points, 7.7 assists, 4.6 rebounds and 1.1 steals in 36.3 minutes. See which team to pick here.

