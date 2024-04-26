The No. 6 seed Indiana Pacers host the No. 3 seed Milwaukee Bucks in Game 3 of their first-round series in the 2024 NBA playoffs on Friday. The first two games in Milwaukee were split 1-1. The Bucks won Game 1, but the Pacers rebounded in Game 2. On April 23, Indiana topped Milwaukee 125-108. Giannis Antetokounmpo (calf) is doubtful for the Bucks.

Tipoff is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. ET at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indiana. The Pacers are 6-point favorites in the latest Bucks vs. Pacers odds via SportsLine consensus. The over/under for total points is 221. Before making any Pacers vs. Bucks picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Bucks vs. Pacers spread: Indiana -6

Bucks vs. Pacers over/under: 221 points

Bucks vs. Pacers money line: Indiana -245, Milwaukee +197

MIL: The Milwaukee Bucks have hit the 1H Game Total Under in 34 of their last 57 games

IND: The Indiana Pacers have hit the team total Over in 26 of their last 39 games at home

Why the Bucks can cover

Guard Damian Lillard has been the best player on the floor for Milwaukee without Antetokounmpo. Lillard is fearless with the ball and scores from all three levels consistently. The eight-time All-Star is averaging 34.5 points, five rebounds and four assists through two games in the postseason. In Game 2, Lillard had 34 points and five assists.

Forward Khris Middleton (ankle, questionable) provides Milwaukee with another force in the frontcourt. Middleton has been a solid scorer from the mid-range and downtown while being unselfish with the basketball. The 32-year-old is putting up 19 points, 7.5 rebounds and five assists through the first two games. In Game 1, he notched 23 points, 10 rebounds and four assists.

Why the Pacers can cover

Forward Pascal Siakam keeps torching the Bucks. Siakam has been the Pacers' top playmaker this series due to his diverse offensive attack and ability to finish with either hand in the paint. He's been getting to his spots with ease, leading the team in both scoring (36.5) and rebounds (12) through two games. In the Game 2 win, Siakam tallied 37 points, 11 boards and six assists.

Center Myles Turner gives Indiana another athletic force in the frontcourt. He is disruptive as a defender and has the range to knock down 3-pointers. The former Texas standout has averaged 19.5 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.5 blocks per contest. In his last outing, Turner supplied 22 points, seven boards and six assists.

