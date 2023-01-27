Gainbridge Fieldhouse hosts a Central Division tilt between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Indiana Pacers on Friday. The Bucks are 31-17 this season, including four wins in their last five games. The Pacers are 24-26 overall but an impressive 16-9 at home in Indianapolis. Tyrese Haliburton (knee) is out for Indiana, with Andrew Nembhard (illness), Aaron Nesmith (wrist), and Myles Turner (ankle) listed as questionable. Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) is listed as probable for Milwaukee, with Bobby Portis (knee) ruled out and both MarJon Beauchamp (knee) and AJ Green (ankle) listed as questionable.

Tipoff is at 7 p.m. ET in Indianapolis. Caesars Sportsbook lists Milwaukee as the 8-point favorite, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 238 in the latest Bucks vs. Pacers odds.

Bucks vs. Pacers spread: Bucks -8

Bucks vs. Pacers over/under: 238 points

Bucks vs. Pacers money line: Bucks -345, Pacers +270

MIL: The Bucks are 9-12-3 against the spread in road games

IND: The Pacers are 16-9 against the spread in home games

Why the Bucks can cover

The Bucks have an advantageous matchup on offense against a Pacers team that is below-average in several defensive categories. Milwaukee is also the stronger team overall, based largely on its elite defense. The Bucks are in the top three of the NBA in defensive efficiency, giving up only 110.1 points per 100 possessions. Milwaukee is excellent against both 3-pointers (35.0%) and 2-pointers (51.6%), leading to the No. 4 mark in the NBA with a 45.5% field goal percentage allowed.

The Bucks are fantastic on the defensive glass, securing nearly 74% of missed shots from opponents, and rank in the top three in free throw prevention (21.0 attempts per game) and assists allowed (23.0 per game). The Bucks also block 5.1 shots per game, a top-eight figure, and Indiana is shooting only 45.6% from the field this season. The Pacers have turnover issues as well, committing 15.4 giveaways per game, and Indiana is scoring only 1.08 points per possession with Haliburton off the floor this season.

Why the Pacers can cover

Indiana has strengths on both sides of the floor this season. The Pacers lead the NBA in fast break points (18.8 per game), and are above-average in offensive rebound rate (29.4%), 3-point accuracy (36.2%), free throw creation (24.0 attempts per game), assists per game (26.5) and free throw accuracy (80.1%). Milwaukee creates only 12.9 turnovers per game on defense, second-fewest in the NBA, and the Pacers also put pressure on opponents on defense.

Indiana is in the top five of the league with 15.8 turnovers created per game, and average 6.0 blocks per game, No. 2 in the league. Opponents are shooting only 53.4% from 2-point range against Indiana, and Milwaukee's offense is strongly below the NBA average in offensive rating, field goal percentage, free throw creation and turnover avoidance.

How to make Bucks vs. Pacers picks

