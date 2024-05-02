The Bucks expectedly won Game 5 without Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard, blowing the Pacers out to the tune of a 115-92 victory. It staved off elimination for Milwaukee, but their backs are against the wall once again in Game 6 on the road. Bobby Portis and Khris Middleton both dropped 29 points apiece, while Malik Beasley added 18 points of his own. Patrick Beverley finished with a double-double of 13 points and 12 assists, organizing Milwaukee's offense and getting his teammates good looks.

It was a wasted opportunity for the Pacers, who could've closed out the series to prepare for the next round, but they left Milwaukee's door open just slightly.

Here's what you need to know ahead of Game 6.

Bucks vs. Pacers -- Game 6 info

Date: Thursday, May 2 | Time : 6:30 p.m. ET

Thursday, May 2 | : 6:30 p.m. ET Location: Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis

Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis TV channel: TNT | Live stream : Watch TNT, Max

TNT | : Watch TNT, Max Odds: Pacers -8.5, O/U: 215.5



Bucks vs. Pacers storylines

Bucks: Now that Milwaukee's role players have kept this series going, there's a chance we could see Antetokounmpo for the first time in these playoffs as well as the return of Lillard. Both players are listed as doubtful, but ESPN is reporting that both players are working to make a return for Game 6. If that happens, that certainly tilts things in favor of Milwaukee. Even if just one of them returns it will balance the scales a bit. But if neither returns, Milwaukee will have to rely upon the likes of Portis, Middleton and Beverly again to try and force a Game 7.

Pacers: Ahead of Game 5, I said that Tyrese HaliburtonHaliburton's lack of scoring hadn't hurt the Pacers so far because of Pascal Siakam and Myles Turner's scoring. Well, that game showed what happens when Turner, Siakam, and Haliburton combine for just 41 points. The Pacers need their All-Star guard to take control with his scoring, especially if the Bucks are going to be without two of their star players.

Game 6 prediction

Game 5 was a missed opportunity for Indiana, and I feel like they won't let that happen again in Game 6. If Giannis and or Lillard return, that shifts things, but if both players are out, then the Pacers should be motivated to end this series. The Pick: Pacers -8.5