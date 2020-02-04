Bucks vs. Pelicans odds, line, spread: 2020 NBA picks, Feb. 4 predictions from model on 34-18 run

Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram and the New Orleans Pelicans face a stiff test when the Milwaukee Bucks come to town on Tuesday. Giannis Antetokounmpo leads the top team in the NBA, though the Bucks will be without George Hill (hamstring). For the home team, all eyes will be on Williamson in this intriguing matchup, with a nationally-televised audience in store for a treat.

Tip-off is at 7:30 p.m. ET from the Smoothie King Center. Sportsbooks list the Bucks as 6.5-point road favorites, up a half-point from the opener, while the Over-Under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 245.5 in the latest Bucks vs. Pelicans odds.

Bucks vs. Pelicans spread: Bucks -6.5

Bucks vs. Pelicans over-under: 245.5 points

Bucks vs. Pelicans money line: Bucks -266, Pelicans +218

MIL: Bucks are 27-22 against the spread this season

NO: Pelicans are 15-4-1 against the spread in their last 20 games

Why the Bucks can cover

The model also realizes that the Bucks are elite based heavily on the play of Antetokounmpo. The reigning NBA MVP is averaging 30.1 points, 13.1 rebounds and 5.8 assists, but beyond that, Antetokounmpo is also an elite defensive player who makes the Bucks highly effective on both ends.

Milwaukee is the league's best defensive team, leading the NBA in defensive rating, defensive rebounding and multiple peripheral categories. The Bucks are 27-22 against the spread this season and covered the only other matchup between these teams this season.

Why the Pelicans can cover

Despite Milwaukee's dominance, it isn't a lock to cover the Bucks vs. Pelicans spread. The model understands that the Pelicans have a shaky overall record but, in the last 22 games, New Orleans is 14-8. Much of that uptick is keyed by a tremendous offense, with the Pelicans leading the NBA in points per game over that time span. New Orleans does have a turnover issue, but the Bucks play conservatively and that should give the Pelicans room to breathe.

Brandon Ingram should be a critical piece for the Pelicans, averaging 24.9 points and 6.4 rebounds per game, and he is flanked by Jrue Holiday and Williamson. On a per-minute basis, Williamson has been elite already to begin his NBA career, with 19.5 points and 8.2 rebounds per game in limited deployment.

