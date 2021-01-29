The Milwaukee Bucks take on the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday evening at Smoothie King Arena. The Bucks are 11-6 this season after two consecutive wins over the Atlanta Hawks and Toronto Raptors. The Pelicans are just 6-10 overall after losing eight of the last 10 games. New Orleans is 3-3 at home, with Milwaukee sitting at 4-4 on the road. Lonzo Ball (ankle) is listed as questionable for New Orleans.

Tip-off is at 7:30 p.m. ET in New Orleans. William Hill Sportsbook lists Milwaukee as a seven-point road favorite, while the over-under for total points is set at 229 in the latest Bucks vs. Pelicans odds.

Now, here are several NBA odds and betting trends for Pelicans vs. Bucks:

Bucks vs. Pelicans spread: Bucks -7

Bucks vs. Pelicans over-under: 229 points

Bucks vs. Pelicans money line: Bucks -280, Pelicans +240

MIL: The Bucks are 4-5-1 against the spread in the last 10 games

NOP: The Pelicans are 3-7 against the spread in the last 10 games

Why the Bucks can cover



Milwaukee's offense has been dominant this season. The Bucks lead the NBA in offensive efficiency, scoring 117.8 points per 100 possessions, and Milwaukee is led by two star-level players in Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton. Antetokounmpo is the reigning NBA MVP and, in addition to strong defensive contributions, he is averaging 26.8 points, 11.0 rebounds and 5.6 assists per contest. Middleton is one of the game's most efficient shot creators, averaging 21.9 points, 6.5 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game.

While New Orleans has some strengths, the Pelicans do not project to slow down Milwaukee's offense, particularly when taking into account that the Bucks are a top-five team in effective field goal percentage (57.0 percent) and offensive rebound rate (29.4 percent) this season. Milwaukee also takes care of the ball at an above-average rate, committing a turnover on only 14.2 percent of possessions, and the Bucks should be able to maintain effectiveness against New Orleans.

Why the Pelicans can cover

New Orleans is led by a one-two punch offensively with Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram. Both are averaging 23.9 points per game to this point in the season, with Williamson contributing 7.5 rebounds per game and Ingram adding 5.6 rebounds and 4.8 assists per contest. As a team, the Pelicans succeed on the offensive glass, securing 29.8 percent of their own missed shots, and New Orleans is a top-five team in free throw creation rate.

Defensively, New Orleans is dominant on the glass, leading the NBA with a 76.3 percent defensive rebound rate. The Pelicans are also a top-five team in protecting the paint, allowing only 41.8 points per game near the rim, and the Bucks are just 24th in the NBA at creating free throw attempts offensively.

How to make Bucks vs. Pelicans picks

